What Is Coca-Cola Salad And Is It Actually Salad

You may be a little puzzled upon hearing the words "Coca-Cola salad." Is it a plate of leafy greens doused in Coca-Cola? Though not exactly a salad most people are accustomed to, Coca-Cola salad is indeed a type of Jell-O salad, a dish that was popular during most of the 20th century. Jell-O salads have largely faded into obscurity, but one variation in particular has withstood the test of time.

Jell-O salads are known for their abundance of varieties and ingredients and were a popular dish of the 1950s, largely due to their versatility of ingredients. With Jell-O salads infamously known for containing mayo, shrimp, and even tuna, Coca-Cola seems tamer in comparison. That's right, Coca-Cola salad doesn't seem as outdated as some of its contemporaries and is still around today, although it's still relatively uncommon.

A typical Coca-Cola salad is a mishmash of cherry-flavored gelatin, cherry pie filling, crushed pineapple, and of course, Coca-Cola. The resulting flavor of this no-bake dessert is a medley of tartness and sweetness. To make it a stereotypical Jell-O salad from the twentieth century, opt to make the dessert in a bundt cake pan or ring-shaped mold to get that iconic circular shape. Conversely, you can pour the Coca-Cola salad into individual cups for customizable mini desserts.