How Long Should It Actually Take To Cook Meatloaf In An Air Fryer?

Pretty much anything that can be cooked in an oven can be conveniently prepared in a standard air fryer with impressive results. This includes beloved comfort food recipes like meatloaf. However, whether you're an experienced air fryer user or a newbie, determining the ideal cooking times for various foods can be confusing — especially if you're attempting a tried-and-true recipe, such as mom's cherished meatloaf. To get a sense of how to scale the time and temperature for an air fryer, you'll likely need to engage in some internet sleuthing to find the optimal settings.

However, blindly following an online recipe for air fryer cooking times is bad practice for several reasons. For one, variations in the dimensions and cooking capacity of air fryers will significantly impact the final cooking time. Furthermore, the composition of your meatloaf will influence the ideal cooking duration and temperature. While you can create a meatloaf of any dimension, it's important to note that the size will impact how the meat cooks in your air fryer.