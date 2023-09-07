How Long Should It Actually Take To Cook Meatloaf In An Air Fryer?
Pretty much anything that can be cooked in an oven can be conveniently prepared in a standard air fryer with impressive results. This includes beloved comfort food recipes like meatloaf. However, whether you're an experienced air fryer user or a newbie, determining the ideal cooking times for various foods can be confusing — especially if you're attempting a tried-and-true recipe, such as mom's cherished meatloaf. To get a sense of how to scale the time and temperature for an air fryer, you'll likely need to engage in some internet sleuthing to find the optimal settings.
However, blindly following an online recipe for air fryer cooking times is bad practice for several reasons. For one, variations in the dimensions and cooking capacity of air fryers will significantly impact the final cooking time. Furthermore, the composition of your meatloaf will influence the ideal cooking duration and temperature. While you can create a meatloaf of any dimension, it's important to note that the size will impact how the meat cooks in your air fryer.
How to convert your favorite meatloaf cook times for the air fryer
While the composition of your meatloaf and the capabilities of your air fryer matter, there are some general guidelines recommended by experts that will get you started. Meredith Laurence, a classically trained chef and cooking instructor, suggests taking your chosen recipe, reducing the temperature by 25 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and cutting down the cooking time by 20%. For example, if a 1-pound meatloaf typically requires 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, try cooking it in the air fryer at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 36 minutes.
Laurence also advises considering the size of your air fryer, as a larger one might cook faster due to increased air circulation. Conversely, avoid crowding a substantial 2-pound meatloaf into a smaller appliance, as it may not brown well and could potentially remain undercooked within the given time frame. Also, be mindful that the exterior of a small meatloaf might brown rapidly in a dry environment. "The food will become crisper when prepared in the air fryer due to the circulation of hot air around it, which raises the surface temperature," air fryer expert and cookbook author Linda Larsen explained to Insider. Also, heed this advice when adding sauces or toppings, and be sure to adjust accordingly and watch closely for burning.
Use a thermometer every time you cook meatloaf
The browning effect can be misleading when determining doneness, as the inside of the meatloaf might still be within an unsafe temperature range. Whether you're following a recipe or not, the only reliable way to determine if your meatloaf is thoroughly cooked is to use an instant-read thermometer. Cooking temperatures and times are essentially educated guesses, and the duration might vary based on the ingredients you use in your meatloaf and the power of your air fryer. Moreover, ingredients like eggs and other moist binders could require additional time to reach a safe temperature.
After applying the conversion method described above, insert a thermometer into the center of the meatloaf. For beef, pork, veal, or lamb, an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If your meatloaf includes chicken or other poultry, aim for a minimum temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Relying on touch or checking the juices won't provide accurate information about the safety of the meatloaf for consumption.