The Kitchen Tip For Easy Access To Canned Food While Cooking

Canned food is convenient when it comes to preparation, but storage is another beast altogether. Keeping cans in a pantry can pose some challenges, as the items you need for tonight's dinner might be located all the way on the other side of the kitchen or in the way back of the cabinet. Fortunately, there's an effective hack you can use. Instead of the pantry, place cans in a deep drawer located in proximity to your oven or stove. You can lay them down so their labels are visible or arrange them in storage racks. Now everything you need will be right in reach and you won't have to go searching around for a particular item.

For even greater convenience, if you have to store your cans upright, write the contents of each can on the top in permanent marker. This allows you to make an instantaneous selection without removing the can to determine what it is. If you're feeling particularly crafty, you can even apply some reusable write-on labels, which can be used again and again. These labels are especially beneficial if you find yourself purchasing the same types of canned goods during subsequent shopping excursions.