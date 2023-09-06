Kraft Heinz Thinks Hidden Treats Will Get Kids To Read Books

Arriving just in time for the start of a new school year, a survey conducted by Kraft Heinz shows that parents want more play in schools to better engage their children. In a September 6 press release, Kraft Heinz shared that 75% of parents polled stated that they wish school environments offered more fun to boost the enjoyment of students. To address this pressing educational issue, Kraft Heinz has developed FUNdamental Textbooks, which combine learning with a special hidden treat for kids.

As Kraft Heinz associate brand manager Anna James said in a statement, "At Kraft Heinz, we believe education can be a fun-filled adventure full of imagination and with our books, we aim to reignite the enthusiasm for learning."

The textbook series features four distinct editions, each of which includes a snack along with fun and engaging information. Slurpstory provides a Capri Sun pouch, while Nibbleomics offers a snack-sized portion of Kraft Mac & Cheese. There's also Jiggleometry and its convenient Jell-O cup, as well as Stackonomy, which includes a Lunchable inside hollowed-out book pages. Parents can get FUNdamental Textbooks free of purchase by visiting www.fundamentaltextbooks.com. (Keep in mind that supplies are limited.)