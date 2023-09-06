Kraft Heinz Thinks Hidden Treats Will Get Kids To Read Books
Arriving just in time for the start of a new school year, a survey conducted by Kraft Heinz shows that parents want more play in schools to better engage their children. In a September 6 press release, Kraft Heinz shared that 75% of parents polled stated that they wish school environments offered more fun to boost the enjoyment of students. To address this pressing educational issue, Kraft Heinz has developed FUNdamental Textbooks, which combine learning with a special hidden treat for kids.
As Kraft Heinz associate brand manager Anna James said in a statement, "At Kraft Heinz, we believe education can be a fun-filled adventure full of imagination and with our books, we aim to reignite the enthusiasm for learning."
The textbook series features four distinct editions, each of which includes a snack along with fun and engaging information. Slurpstory provides a Capri Sun pouch, while Nibbleomics offers a snack-sized portion of Kraft Mac & Cheese. There's also Jiggleometry and its convenient Jell-O cup, as well as Stackonomy, which includes a Lunchable inside hollowed-out book pages. Parents can get FUNdamental Textbooks free of purchase by visiting www.fundamentaltextbooks.com. (Keep in mind that supplies are limited.)
Every child deserves a comprehensive education
Along with boosting children's desire for learning, Kraft Heinz is also using its FUNdamental Textbooks to contribute to a worthy cause. To further support childhood educational pursuits, Kraft Heinz will also donate $10 for every FUNdamental Textbook provided.
All of the company's donations will go to First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids living in low-income environments access essential education resources. Kraft Heinz will also make a one-time contribution of $50,000 to support First Book's important mission.
Quality education has a huge impact on a child's life, but many children find themselves without the support necessary to excel. Through Kraft Heinz and First Book, kids can access more of the opportunities they deserve, which can help them go on to lead rich and fulfilling lives. And thanks to the FUNdamental Textbook series, kids can gain important information while also enjoying tasty snacks.