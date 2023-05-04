Kraft Heinz Is Releasing New High Tech Frozen Meals

Who doesn't love a home-cooked meal? There's something extra-satisfying about sitting before a plate of food that's been made by hand, especially after a busy day. The reality is that time for cooking at home is harder and harder to come by with our increasingly busy lives. Squeezing in time to bust out the casserole dish can feel impossible, but Kraft Heinz is looking to change that with its introduction of the Homebake 425°/:30 line of frozen dinners.

Frozen dinners can conjure images of cardboard trays and hard-to-identify entrées. Kraft Heinz is offering an alternative: 500 different combinations of entrees, vegetables, and sides that all cook in the same oven for the same amount of time. It signals a departure from traditional frozen meals, thanks to the company's new roasting pan, which steams everything for 25 minutes before roasting it for the last five minutes. The result is a dinner that's delicious without taking all day or questionable shortcuts.