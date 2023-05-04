Kraft Heinz Is Releasing New High Tech Frozen Meals
Who doesn't love a home-cooked meal? There's something extra-satisfying about sitting before a plate of food that's been made by hand, especially after a busy day. The reality is that time for cooking at home is harder and harder to come by with our increasingly busy lives. Squeezing in time to bust out the casserole dish can feel impossible, but Kraft Heinz is looking to change that with its introduction of the Homebake 425°/:30 line of frozen dinners.
Frozen dinners can conjure images of cardboard trays and hard-to-identify entrées. Kraft Heinz is offering an alternative: 500 different combinations of entrees, vegetables, and sides that all cook in the same oven for the same amount of time. It signals a departure from traditional frozen meals, thanks to the company's new roasting pan, which steams everything for 25 minutes before roasting it for the last five minutes. The result is a dinner that's delicious without taking all day or questionable shortcuts.
Kraft Heinz hopes its new line offers something for everyone
The line focuses on flexibility, and it's easy to build a menu that satisfies a variety of tastes. In a May 3 press release, the company shared that it's launching a menu of 15 popular dishes, including BBQ pulled pork, chicken parmesan, and Italian-style meatballs, as well as sides including loaded scalloped potatoes and green bean casserole. With all of the combinations, there are more than 500 different meal possibilities.
Kraft Heinz's new Homebake 425°/:30 products come at a time when frozen food sales are on the rise as people look for convenient ways to provide wholesome meals for their families without sacrificing taste. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, frozen food sales hit $72.2 billion in 2022. The Homebake 425°/:30 line has been rolling out slowly in national retailers, with continued expansion planned throughout the year.