How To Properly Clean That Gross Raw Meat Juice That Leaked From The Package

Cleaning up the juices from raw meat while cooking is a challenge. Proper cleaning is key to decreasing the risk of foodborne illness, and using disposable cleaning and paper products is best for avoiding cross-contamination. For instance, disinfecting wipes are a lifesaver in the home, as they eliminate dangerous germs from countertops and other surfaces. Conversely, using a sponge might spread germs to new areas of the kitchen.

For the best results, make sure the wipes you choose are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and capable of eliminating viruses and bacteria. Many popular brands work on up to 99.9% of germs for increased peace of mind in the kitchen. After using a disinfecting wipe, remove the residual cleanser with a paper towel. You can also use a microfiber cloth instead of a paper towel. Just be sure to rinse it thoroughly and place it in your washing machine immediately after cleaning.