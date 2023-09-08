The Major Mistake People Make When Scrambling Eggs

On the list of easy breakfast ideas, scrambled eggs rank pretty high. Simply crack a few eggs into a bowl, whisk, pour into a buttered pan, and voila. Your first meal of the day is ready to eat in just five minutes. While the process of making scrambled eggs is easy, not everyone gets it all right. Making scrambled eggs takes more practice — and patience — than most people think. And one big mistake novices make is over-scrambling eggs.

While you might think it's a good practice to whisk your eggs until there are no white streaks left, this is actually a bad idea. You should only beat eggs until the mixture is combined to avoid getting a tough or rubbery texture out of the egg mixture.

In short, when it comes to scrambling eggs, less is more. Whisk the eggs until they've just combined, not until your arm goes numb.