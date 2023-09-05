Waffle House Is Officially Ready For Fall With Its Returning Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Fall is finally here, which means it's time to gird yourself for the onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Waffle House, the iconic restaurant chain beloved for its expansive breakfast menu, is getting in on the fall flavor action with the release of its pumpkin spice waffles. Per an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the breakfast special comes with a sweet combination of syrup and whipped cream to complement the spice-infused waffles. Much like the season itself, Waffle House's pumpkin spice waffles will only be available for a limited time. Additionally, the dish is only being sold at participating locations, so you'll want to check with your preferred restaurant before visiting.
As for the response to Waffle House's latest menu addition, it appears to be a mixed bag. While some commenters reacted favorably to the recent announcement, others appeared annoyed at the chain for "catering to the pumpkin spice crowd." Another person stated, "I was expecting something much more exciting, not this over used concept, that is frankly not good in any form." While still pretty popular, pumpkin spice is becoming a surprisingly divisive flavor, one that's already seen lots of pushback this fall. Of course, you can't judge a waffle until you've tried it, and eager consumers have already begun sampling Waffle House's seasonal breakfast offering.
What people are saying about the fall menu item
If you want to know what Waffle House fans really think of the restaurant's latest breakfast treat, head over to TikTok. In one clip, a content creator presents the chain's pumpkin spice waffle to their followers. While admitting they're not much of a pumpkin spice enthusiast, they decided to give the waffles a shot anyway. For science's sake, they sampled the waffle with just butter and syrup first, then added the whipped cream for a second round of testing.
@nataliatrue
#tastetest #wafflehouse #pumpkinspice #fyp #foryou #viral
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Ultimately, the TikToker deemed the dish a 7.5 out of 10, primarily for its cinnamon-forward aftertaste. They designated the first waffle bite as "good" but didn't love the lingering pumpkin spice flavor that remained on the palate. Ultimately, the poster said that the dish was not "horrible" but that they were more enthusiastic about the chain's All-Star Special, which consists of a waffle, eggs, toast, a serving of breakfast meat, and one side (either hashbrowns, grits, or sliced tomatoes). Indeed, pumpkin spice is not for everyone, so your mileage may vary when it comes to Waffle House's latest creation.