Waffle House Is Officially Ready For Fall With Its Returning Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Fall is finally here, which means it's time to gird yourself for the onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Waffle House, the iconic restaurant chain beloved for its expansive breakfast menu, is getting in on the fall flavor action with the release of its pumpkin spice waffles. Per an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the breakfast special comes with a sweet combination of syrup and whipped cream to complement the spice-infused waffles. Much like the season itself, Waffle House's pumpkin spice waffles will only be available for a limited time. Additionally, the dish is only being sold at participating locations, so you'll want to check with your preferred restaurant before visiting.

As for the response to Waffle House's latest menu addition, it appears to be a mixed bag. While some commenters reacted favorably to the recent announcement, others appeared annoyed at the chain for "catering to the pumpkin spice crowd." Another person stated, "I was expecting something much more exciting, not this over used concept, that is frankly not good in any form." While still pretty popular, pumpkin spice is becoming a surprisingly divisive flavor, one that's already seen lots of pushback this fall. Of course, you can't judge a waffle until you've tried it, and eager consumers have already begun sampling Waffle House's seasonal breakfast offering.