Why It's So Important To Prebake Cheesecake Crust

Once you take the first bite, classic baked cheesecake often proves to be one of those desserts worth the extra time and effort spent in the kitchen. Ricotta or cream cheese is gently mixed into a balanced ratio of eggs and sugar to create a somewhat structured yet utterly creamy confection. Among the most essential elements of a solid cheesecake, a perfectly crisp yet tender crust transforms this luscious dessert into a multi-textured treat. Yet, how do you ensure your cheesecake base will have a perfectly desirable crumb?

Cheesecake crust can range from crushed graham crackers to pulverized cookies and butter and can even be made into more stable versions of some of your favorite desserts like sponge cake or brownies. In order to achieve distinct and easily decipherable layers of crust, filling, and any optional toppings, you want to prebake your crust to solidify its resulting composition.

By preparing your cheesecake crust in advance, which includes pressing the crumb mixture evenly around the edges of your spring form pan or pie dish and baking for a short time, you're indirectly safeguarding that bottom layer from the somewhat wet cream cheese and egg-based filling. When your mixture is baked, you'll have a soft and rich filling against a perfectly crisp crust. If you want your next cheesecake to have more distinct layers, how exactly do you prebake the crust for just the right amount of bite?