The Marshmallow Hack For A Truly Spooky Halloween Spider Web Cake

If you're looking for a fun and easy way to decorate your bakes for Halloween, some melted marshmallows could create the perfect spooky decorations for your holiday-themed treats. Melted marshmallows (we recommend these brands) can be pulled apart to create a stringy, webby consistency. You can then drape those sugary webs over your cakes, brownies, and cupcakes, making the sweets look like they've been infested with spiders...in a yummy way, of course.

If you're a fan of frosting on your cakes, the white, webby look will stand out more amongst darker colors. Try frosting your cake first with dark chocolate frosting, or using food dye to color a lighter frosting. Alternatively, you could forgo the frosting altogether, and allow the marshmallow to be the only sweet topping.

Regardless of whether you choose to frost your cake or leave it bare, making some marshmallow webs is as easy as heating up the sweet treats and spreading them out — it'll just require your hands to get a little messy.