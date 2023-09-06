Is Zeke's From Kitchen Nightmares Still Open Today?

Despite the positive changes, Zeke's closed in October 2012 after the owners decided to sell the restaurant. The new owners built something new in its place a year later. As stated by the employees throughout the episode of "Kitchen Nightmares," the owners of Zeke's Kitchen only seemed interested in making a profit off of the place. While we can speculate as to the reasoning behind the restaurant's closure, that lack of enthusiasm on the owner's part could have contributed to the problem.

While the restaurant is gone today, customers were initially impressed by how much Ramsay was able to turn things around. Some reviewers on Yelp decided to take a trip to the establishment after the changes, and most were happy with the results. One customer praised the owner for changing his attitude and even said he stopped by her table to greet her. Another fan praised the unique décor inside the place, citing the hot sauce chandelier as a particularly big selling point, while others complimented the size of the entrées. With all the positivity surrounding the new and improved Zeke's, it's no wonder many fans were disappointed by its closure.