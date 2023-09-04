What Exactly Makes A Hibachi Grill Unique?

Hibachi seems to be the grill of choice for contestants on cooking shows for good reason. There is something mesmerizing about watching someone deftly cook a thin slice of marinated beef strip on that tiny charcoal grill. It briefly resembles the cooking style for a range of Asian-style street food, from Malaysian chicken satay to Vietnamese grilled bananas.

The hibachi grill does indeed have its roots in Asia. Specifically, it originated in Japan during the Heian period from 794 to 1185 A.D., where it started as a personal heating device. It later morphed into the compact, portable, box-shaped ceramic or clay cooking unit with a cast iron grill that we are familiar with.

With this, the hibachi grill's unique feature is its design, which allows us to cook in high heat. Hibachi grills use direct heat from charcoal, creating an intense and focused source of heat — up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit – for quick searing. There is also a very short distance from the source of heat to the food, so the food usually has a distinct char and smoky flavor while still remaining juicy. In contrast, barbecue grills, as seen in backyards, typically use indirect heat through gas or charcoal, often with a lid to create a convection effect.