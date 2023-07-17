For Effortless Popcorn Oysters, Don't Sleep On The Canned Variety

Shucking oysters is a tedious process. It's time-consuming and stressful, coupled with the fear of damaging the precious treasure hidden within as you struggle to pry open the shell. Canned oysters completely remove this laborious process, a skip straight to go. While the taste of fresh oysters is hard to match, canned oysters are a convenient and affordable substitute for snacking on the go or for recipes—a much better alternative than frozen oysters anyway (which you should never buy).

Popcorn oysters are a fantastic way to turn these slippery, salty delicacies into a crispy, chewy dish. With canned oysters, this dish is truly effortless to make. Usually available smoked or fresh, from the Pacific or Atlantic, you can really experiment with the flavors you want the oysters to speak. It's the perfect way to serve and enjoy oysters while saving money. If you're a fan of popcorn chicken and are intrigued by a similar crunchy mouthful with an oyster, this is definitely for you. All it takes is a simple batter and some hot oil. If it's your first time trying oysters, here's how you can make the most of canned oysters.