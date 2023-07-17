For Effortless Popcorn Oysters, Don't Sleep On The Canned Variety
Shucking oysters is a tedious process. It's time-consuming and stressful, coupled with the fear of damaging the precious treasure hidden within as you struggle to pry open the shell. Canned oysters completely remove this laborious process, a skip straight to go. While the taste of fresh oysters is hard to match, canned oysters are a convenient and affordable substitute for snacking on the go or for recipes—a much better alternative than frozen oysters anyway (which you should never buy).
Popcorn oysters are a fantastic way to turn these slippery, salty delicacies into a crispy, chewy dish. With canned oysters, this dish is truly effortless to make. Usually available smoked or fresh, from the Pacific or Atlantic, you can really experiment with the flavors you want the oysters to speak. It's the perfect way to serve and enjoy oysters while saving money. If you're a fan of popcorn chicken and are intrigued by a similar crunchy mouthful with an oyster, this is definitely for you. All it takes is a simple batter and some hot oil. If it's your first time trying oysters, here's how you can make the most of canned oysters.
No more shucking around
To whip up some popcorn oysters, begin by draining the oysters. The can will usually specify whether or not you need to rinse the oysters before use (this step helps remove any debris). Some varieties may be packed in oil or spring water. If the canned oysters do not require rinsing, you can save the liquid they are stored in and make the batter. Make this with the oyster liquid (or water if you had to discard it), and add flour, cornmeal, sugar, and a little seasoning.
Mix an egg into the batter mix and beat until smooth. You can choose to slightly blanch the oysters here before placing them in the batter mix — this will plump them up and give them a round shape. This step takes seconds. After, pat the oysters dry with a paper towel. Now place the oysters in the batter, coat completely, and place into a pan of hot oil. Fry until golden brown and serve with a dust of Old Bay seasoning. If you prefer your popcorn oysters to have a seriously crunchy shell, coat the battered oysters in panko breadcrumbs before frying.
Canned oysters makes this delicacy easy
While they began as a meal for the lower class, oysters are now considered a high-class staple. Fresh oysters are a delicacy, fetching various high prices at bars and seafood establishments. Canned oysters shake up this assumption and offer the market an affordable option. However, there are a few things you should be wary about when it comes to canned oysters. Be aware if you realize you have a damaged can of oysters with a dent, these should be discarded immediately. This also applies if the can you open smells extremely bad.
Canned oysters are also highly nutritious. According to Live Strong, while they are higher in fat and calories, they are richer in iron, potassium, and magnesium. This may make you feel slightly less guilty about popcorn oysters' deep-fried aspect. Nothing is easier than popcorn oysters if you fancy a deeply savory and moreish snack. Quit underestimating the canned oyster selection and start indulging in its utter deliciousness.