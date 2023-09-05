Why Did The Handlebar Restaurant From Kitchen Nightmares Close?

The Handlebar, a restaurant that was based in Mount Sinai, New York, appealed to accomplished chef Gordon Ramsay via his show "Kitchen Nightmares" to improve operations at the establishment. And while Ramsay did his absolute best to turn things around, with the assistance of owners Billy and Carolyn LeRoy, Grub Street reported that the establishment closed for good in 2011. As for the reason behind the closure, that's not so easy to determine.

As explained by Grub Street, 47 out of the 77 dining establishments that participated in the show's initial American run ("Kitchen Nightmares" is scheduled to return in fall 2023) have since closed. Additionally, 29.87% of the closures occurred within one year of appearing on the show. As for the Handlebar, it was rumored that the establishment's demise resulted from Billy LeRoy's reinstatement of previous cooking and managerial practices, which drove customers away. While these claims cannot be substantiated, it is a common issue with many of the restaurants that have appeared on the show.