Why Did The Handlebar Restaurant From Kitchen Nightmares Close?
The Handlebar, a restaurant that was based in Mount Sinai, New York, appealed to accomplished chef Gordon Ramsay via his show "Kitchen Nightmares" to improve operations at the establishment. And while Ramsay did his absolute best to turn things around, with the assistance of owners Billy and Carolyn LeRoy, Grub Street reported that the establishment closed for good in 2011. As for the reason behind the closure, that's not so easy to determine.
As explained by Grub Street, 47 out of the 77 dining establishments that participated in the show's initial American run ("Kitchen Nightmares" is scheduled to return in fall 2023) have since closed. Additionally, 29.87% of the closures occurred within one year of appearing on the show. As for the Handlebar, it was rumored that the establishment's demise resulted from Billy LeRoy's reinstatement of previous cooking and managerial practices, which drove customers away. While these claims cannot be substantiated, it is a common issue with many of the restaurants that have appeared on the show.
The Handlebar had its share of ups and downs
Ramsay revisited the Handlebar one year after his initial appearance and found that things were looking up at the establishment. The LeRoys appeared to be much happier overall, and wife Carolyn claimed that husband Billy had vastly improved when it came to his management of the operation. Additionally, the previously beleaguered Chef Melissa was in much better spirits and affirmed her commitment to the dining establishment. Ramsay even toured the formerly filthy walk-in freezer and found favorable conditions this time around.
Sadly, Grub Street reported that the Handlebar was sold in 2010, although it's not clear who took over at that point. The new establishment was called Skybox Restaurant & Sports Lounge, which is now also closed, according to Yelp. Reviews painted a dismal picture of Skybox, with one person stating, "The food is absolutely disgusting; they should be embarrassed." Another reviewer said that his chicken cheesesteak arrived "lukewarm" and that his Long Island iced tea "was not good." These poor reviews prove that running a restaurant is a lot easier said than done.
A sad end for a dedicated restauranteur
The former site of the Handlebar is now occupied by Benchwarmer's, which is a sports bar that features a menu of standard American fare alongside a selection of beer and liquor. The establishment appears to be doing well and offers a variety of specials and events, including trivia nights and karaoke. While it's heartening to know that a new restaurant succeeded in the Handlebar's previous location, former owner LeRoy's story unfortunately took a sad turn.
A Reddit thread claimed that LeRoy died of cancer in 2015, and this information is confirmed by the restaurateur's obituary from the same year. LeRoy is described as a "jack of all trades" who treasured "the warm weather, the beauty of the bluff, fishing and repairing just about anything." And to illustrate just how many people were pulling for LeRoy and the Handlebar after "Kitchen Nightmares," the obituary's condolences page is teeming with people who did not know the man personally but were touched by his appearance on the show. One comment summed up the sentiment beautifully by stating, "Saw you on Kitchen Nightmares. I hope you found happiness and fulfillment."