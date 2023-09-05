Kitchen Nightmares: Is Finn McCool's Still Open?

Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" was a must-watch show from 2007 to 2014 — that is, as long as you enjoyed watching the celebrity chef scream at disheveled restaurant owners. In the show's inaugural season, Ramsay made his way to Westhampton, where he visited disorganized Finn McCool's. Andrew "Buddy" Mazzio, the restaurant's owner, was struggling to keep his head above water. Although Ramsay gave it his best shot and things seemed to be going well when filming ended, Mazzio couldn't make Finn McCool's work long-term.

Mazzio owned the restaurant for about two more years after Ramsay offered his help, but he ultimately sold it. Still, Finn McCool's kept its namesake for another three years after that before the new owners closed it as well in 2012. Not only did the restaurant close, but chef Brian Mazzio also took issue with the producers' way of editing his episode, saying things were not as dramatic as they appeared.