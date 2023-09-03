Is Fiesta Sunrise From Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?
"Kitchen Nightmares" was one of those shows that was cringeworthy at times, but you could never look away. Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, the talented British chef would take his exemplary skills to struggling restaurants around the United States in an attempt to whip them into shape and prevent them from going out of business. Of course, by the end of the show, everything seemed to be back on track, but anyone who has ever Googled one of these places to see how they're doing today knows that isn't always the case. Fiesta Sunrise was certainly no exception.
The New York-based Mexican restaurant was featured in Season 2 Episode 10. Ramsay came to visit the West Nyack, New York Mexican spot in the midst of not only a failing restaurant but also plenty of family conflicts to go with it — sadly it didn't live to see far beyond the cameras.
Fiesta Sunrise closed in 2008
Interestingly enough, the show did almost nothing to help the family's failing business. It turns out that Fiesta Sunrise closed in September of 2008 — before the episode even aired and only a few months after camera crews finished filming. Vic and Yolanda Flores, the restaurant's owners, had already seen their first Mexican restaurant fail. Ultimately, they wanted to try again, so they convinced their daughter to front the money for the restaurant — but evidently, they didn't learn much after their first place closed.
Based on various "Kitchen Nightmares" update websites, it never made it off the ground after the visit; even Ramsay's success wasn't enough to save it. There were a ton of issues while he was there, but family trouble appeared to be the biggest one. Owner Yolanda Flores said her husband, Vic, didn't listen to anyone; her daughter, who fronted the line of credit for the space, said she was "full owner" but that her step-father controlled everything.
What happened to the Flores family after the closing?
Not much is known about where the Flores family ended up, but according to a 2008 story in the Nyack News & Views, the restaurant was "seized" that same year due to the family not paying back taxes on the business. It seems that was the true reason for the restaurant's downfall.
The West Nyack address appears to be a Mobil gas station today, but the property close to the old location is now a construction rental business. It's possible the rental business took over the Fiesta Sunrise property, but it's unclear.
There is no hard statistic on how many "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants remain open today, but it seems accurate to say Fiesta Sunrise certainly wasn't the only one to close. Anywhere from 12 to 20 restaurants from the show remain open today, though more than 100 appeared on the show in total. Interestingly, Ramsay is bringing the show back after having canceled it nearly a decade ago; it was announced in 2023 that a new season of "Kitchen Nightmares" will premiere in September.