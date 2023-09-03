Is Fiesta Sunrise From Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?

"Kitchen Nightmares" was one of those shows that was cringeworthy at times, but you could never look away. Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, the talented British chef would take his exemplary skills to struggling restaurants around the United States in an attempt to whip them into shape and prevent them from going out of business. Of course, by the end of the show, everything seemed to be back on track, but anyone who has ever Googled one of these places to see how they're doing today knows that isn't always the case. Fiesta Sunrise was certainly no exception.

The New York-based Mexican restaurant was featured in Season 2 Episode 10. Ramsay came to visit the West Nyack, New York Mexican spot in the midst of not only a failing restaurant but also plenty of family conflicts to go with it — sadly it didn't live to see far beyond the cameras.