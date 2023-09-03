15 Best Steakhouses In Dallas
"A lot of American cities have good steakhouses. But Dallas is the king of steaks," says chef Stephan Pyles, per USA Today. This love of beef is a historical precedent that's continued to the modern day. Steak is a fixture in the Texan diet due to the state's long-standing cattle industry, which first began to gain traction in the 19th century in an open-range format. While farming practices have changed significantly since then, Texas remains the state that has the highest population of beef-producing cows in the United States, according to the World Animal Foundation. Steak, in particular, has retained a cultural significance to the state that both citizens and tourists love.
As one of the largest cities in Texas, it's hardly surprising that Dallas has its fair share of places to enjoy a good steak. But what might be surprising is exactly how many good places there are. The city is overflowing with steakhouses that offer an enormous range of meat and seafood dishes, many of them steeped in history and staffed by some of the best chefs in the South. With so many to choose from, though, we can understand why you might need a little help to pick the best ones when you're next in town. That's where we come in.
1. Chamberlain's Steak & Fish
Chamberlain's Steak & Fish has been around since 1993, but that doesn't mean it's resting on its laurels. The Addison-based restaurant has continued to bring its A-game to the Dallas food scene and has been rewarded with customer satisfaction that most other eateries can only dream of, winning OpenTable's Diner's Choice awards for both 2022 and 2023, to add to its multiple previous accolades.
The restaurant was opened by chef Richard Chamberlain, who specializes in classic American cuisine. This is reflected in the Chamberlain's Steak & Fish menu, upon which you'll find all-time greats like age prime ribeye, strip steak, and prime rib, alongside a host of fusion choices like wagyu beef pot stickers. Its seafood choices are also extensive and innovative, with lobster tail thermidor sitting alongside soy-miso glazed mahi mahi and Idaho rainbow trout. Chamberlain's Steak & Fish keeps its service standards high, and it has a host of private dining options. And we particularly love that it doesn't want you to hurry off once you're done eating. The steakhouse has a cigar lounge, where you can opt to eat your dinner or simply kick back and enjoy a drink after you've finished with your main course.
2. Al Biernat's
Al Biernat's is a Dallas institution, and it places quality food and good times at the heart of what it does. Opening its doors in 1998 at a location on Oak Lawn Avenue, the restaurant was so popular that it's since opened a second venue, Al Biernat's North, in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. At both locations, though, you can expect to find an incredible selection of steaks and seafood. New York strip, tomahawk ribeye, caviar, oysters, and lobster tail are all on the menu, next to classic salads and sides like an iceberg wedge and creamed corn.
Where Al Biernat's really stands out, though, is with its attentiveness to wine. The restaurant stocks a huge variety of wines to choose from and runs wine programs at both its Oak Lawns and North locations, which seek to keep the standard of its vintages high. Its bar staff has also been noted by customers for being knowledgeable, and the service, in general, is regarded to be top-notch, with the wait staff attentive and careful while also giving the diners privacy and time to enjoy their food. This service all starts before you even enter the restaurant itself, with a valet service offered.
3. Knife
Knife may be a relative newcomer to the Dallas food scene, but it arrived with a bang. This steakhouse is the brainchild of "Top Chef" contestant John Tesar, who wanted to put both his previous restaurant experience and his time in the high-pressure world of television cooking to good use. With investment from the Highland Dallas Hotel, Tesar opened Knife with a splash, and it quickly became a must-try in the city.
While Tesar's TV creds may have helped put him on the map, make no mistake: This is a restaurant that doesn't rely on celebrity to get people through the door. Instead, it does so on the quality of its food. Knife uses Texas-raised meat to make its steaks, and it also has a range of dry-age options for folks who are looking for a more intense flavor. It also has a generous range of sides, from classic onion rings to more adventurous avocado fries.
While Knife focuses on quality, its menu is refreshingly free of too much pretension and feels accessible, and there are pasta and burger options for people who aren't interested in the steaks or seafood. We would recommend giving those steaks a try, though, if you want a piece of meat that's tender, buttery, and flavorful.
4. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
It's hard to argue with the claim that Pappas Bros. Steakhouse does things pretty well. The restaurant has stacked up numerous garlands in its time, ranking as one of the best eateries in Texas as voted by D Magazine, Texas Monthly, and the Zagat Survey. While the outfit has become a chain with multiple locations, its story started in Texas, with its first steakhouse in Houston. It's only natural, therefore, that Dallas soon gained its own branch, and over the years, it has built up a solid reputation for reliable food and service.
Menu-wise, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse keeps things pretty classic, with steak and seafood being the order of the day. But when it does it this well, it's hard to see why you should order anything else. "Portions were huge. Steaks were so tender and cooked perfectly," raved one customer following their visit on Trip Advisor. "Bone in Filet was just perfectly cooked and it literally melted in our mouths — Lobster Tail just pure flavor," said another. Other diners are quick to point out how excellent the service was, with the staff being good-natured and informed, especially when it comes to the wine, and focused on the customers' needs.
5. Bob's Steak & Chophouse
If you want to experience a true Dallas steakhouse experience, Bob's Steak & Chophouse is the place to be. This establishment is unbothered by changing trends and fads in the food scene and places its focus squarely on one thing: Delivering traditional American cuisine and doing it well. Bob's Steak & Chophouse has two locations in Dallas, one on Lamar Street and one on Lemmon Avenue, with the latter being its original location and still staffed by its founder, Bob Sambol.
There'll likely be no great surprises when looking at Bob's Steak & Chophouse menu, but that's certainly not a bad thing. The restaurant offers a range of beef steaks, from fillet mignon to porterhouse to New York strip, with pork, veal, and lamb options too. It also has a good selection of seafood, with salmon and crab cakes alongside the traditional lobster tails. There's a great choice of side dishes and an ample cocktail selection to wash things down. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all of these are a hit with customers who single out the steaks specifically for its quality. But what folks really love is how reliable it is. "Bob's is the best. We have always experienced the best service there and great food. While we think about trying somewhere new, we know that Bob's can't be beat and go back every time," a customer says via OpenTable, one of many positive reviews.
6. Nick & Sam's
Nick & Sam's has class in abundance. The Maple Avenue-located steakhouse, which, incidentally, was founded by restauranteur Phil Romano and not, as you might expect, two guys named Nick & Sam) seats its customers in a dynamic monochromatic dining hall, with walls lined with art and bottles of vintage wine. A grand piano is placed in the dining room, with live music to accompany your dinner and to provide background music as you work your way through its jaw-droppingly extensive wine list, which has over 500 labels.
It also brings the same sense of class to its food menu. It's especially notable for its Wagyu beef, which comes with excellent information about its origins and how it tastes. For those looking for a slightly more familiar steak, it also has you covered, with everything from a 10-oz filet mignon to a mammoth 48-oz porterhouse. Seafood lovers are more than covered, with a huge variety of fish and lobster options and an abundance of sushi choices too, prepared by sushi chef Joe Xie. It also have a good selection of appetizers and salads, in both small and large sizes, for those looking for something a little lighter.
7. Cattlemen's Steakhouse
If you want a slice of Dallas history, Cattlemen's Steakhouse is where to go. With a name that speaks to the rich ranching tradition in the region, Cattlemen's Steakhouse has been feeding locals and visitors since 1947, and it's stayed true to its roots ever since. This is clear the moment you step into the joint, which has an unfussy, rustic interior with murals depicting classic Texan scenes of times gone by. Whether you're looking to reconnect with your Southern roots or to experience true Americana, you won't be disappointed.
This old-school feeling extends to its menu, which stocks up on some well-known, well-loved dishes. Its Heart O' Texas rib-eye is the banner head item here, an 11 oz. steak that's cooked in front of diners on an open fire. Any steak you pick, though, is likely to be excellent, with the meat options being much beloved by diners. You can even pick out the cut of meat you want, giving you a sense of control over your meal that other restaurants might not offer. Luckily, Cattlemen's Steakhouse also keeps its menu pretty open for people who aren't in the market for steak, with pasta, chicken fried steak, and tilapia, and a children's menu with some good options. As a nice touch, it also stocks several Texas-produced wines to keep things local.
8. Dee Lincoln Prime
The steakhouse industry is traditionally pretty male, and that's partly what makes Dee Lincoln Prime such a breath of fresh air. The restaurant was founded by the multi-award-winning Dee Lincoln, who has been operating on the Dallas food scene since the mid-90s and has earned the title Queen of Steaks. And she brings that regal quality to her frankly excellent restaurant, which has made a serious splash since it opened in 2017.
Dee Lincoln Prime's menu is a masterclass in elegance and in catering to a huge range of tastes with quality food. There are, naturally, a good variety of steak options, from ribeye to New York strip, as well as Wagyu beef. But there's also a massive selection of salads, sides, and seafood, and a particularly enticing sushi and sashimi selection, which you can order to share. If caviar's your thing, it also has that too. Dee Lincoln Prime also has an extensive array of cocktails, including a blueberry-focused Deetox Tini, and there are over 2,000 bottles of wine to choose from. It's no wonder that people love this place. "Incredible food, service and atmosphere. It's our favorite go to restaurant in the Metroplex," says just one of the hundreds of satisfied customers on OpenTable.
9. Sēr
If you want dinner with a view, Sēr is where it's at. This restaurant sits nestled at the top of the Hilton Anatole and offers a sweeping vista of Dallas, with intelligently placed seating offering the best views money can buy while you enjoy your food. Sēr is the brainchild of Aubrey Murphy, a constant presence in the Dallas restaurant world. With former experience at Knife and Trinity Groves, Murphy now heads up the team at this classy joint, where you can expect to sample the best steak the state has to offer.
Sēr has a great selection of steaks catering to all appetites, with the biggest, appropriately named The Cadillac, weighing in at 38 oz., with 16 oz. of foie gras for good measure. As well as this, it also offers entrees, a diverse selection of appetizers, and, for the adventurous, a rack of elk ribs. Its premium wine selection, which counts 350 separate labels, is so impressive that it won the restaurant a 2023 Excellence Award from Wine Spectator. It also has an incredibly impressive selection of spirits, with dozens of bourbons, tequilas, and mezcals. Add top-notch service and live music into the mix, and it's hard to see why you'd book to go anywhere else.
10. Brass Ram
Brass Ram understands that a dining experience isn't just about the food. The restaurant, operated by restauranteur Nick Badovinus, is set to impress from the moment you walk in. Brass Ram aims for mid-century luxury, with leather booth seating and tasteful hanging lighting highlighting the book-based decor and framed pictures of American icons.
All of this sets the scene for the food. The menu has a sense of pleasing sense of humor, with dishes like A Burger Like I Had In Paris That One Time A While Ago, and Spinach which is creamed in the Swiss fashion — but this lightheartedness shouldn't lead you to believe that your meal won't be anything less than excellent. The burger, in particular, is marvelous, with a perfectly cooked patty and raclette cheese.
The steak options, too, are extensive, executed well, and come complete with a Yorkshire pudding. People looking for something a little different will likely be impressed by Brass Ram's prime tenderloin tataki or the simple yet satisfying pigs in a blanket. All of this food is served with a lightness of touch that stops Brass Ram from feeling uptight but still allows it to engage in the rich tradition of Dallas steakhouses.
11. Town Hearth
Town Hearth is another restaurant from Dallas linchpin Nick Badovinus, the chef behind Brass Ram and Montlake Cut. But it's fair to argue that Town Hearth is probably his boldest offering so far. This is a steakhouse that goes heavy on the visuals, which Badovinus is keen to highlight. "The room is an intersection of refined and rustic that oozes personality," says Badovinus in an interview with Rye 51. "Vintage touchstones. Concrete slurry finished walls. Soapstone surfaces. 3-inch thick reclaimed East Texas heart pine table tops sourced from an armory in Texarkana. A couple of motorcycles. A '61 MG. Racing red leather booths. And, of course, a 2000 gallon fish tank."
With so much going on for the eye, it's fair to ask whether Town Hearth will also deliver on the food front. Luckily, you've got nothing to worry about. The menu has a selection of prime and dry-aged steaks, with the latter prepared for 45 days minimum and smoked in a combination of fragrant woods. Carpaccio, hamachi, and steak tartare are all available for raw food lovers, with fish and seafood also on the menu. While Town Hearth may get people talking for its interiors, the food is resoundingly fantastic – so come for the motorbikes, and stay for the flavors.
12. Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
A food scene where restauranteurs are constantly pushing the boundaries makes Dallas pretty exciting, but we really wouldn't blame you if you were looking for something a little more textbook. So, if classic cuisine is what you're into, Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is the one for you. This chain has three locations in Dallas and many more across the rest of the state. Each of them serves up a selection of USDA-aged prime beef cuts. Its vast selection of dishes also encompasses Perry's Famous Pork Chop, chicken, and seafood. Perhaps most notable and welcome is its vegan entrees, a dietary consideration that isn't seen much in other Dallas steakhouses.
All of this is served in an elegant dining room, with a vast central bar stocked with an impressive selection of spirits. Perry's Steakhouse and Grille has a loyal fanbase, and its glowing customer reviews, earning it a 4.7 rating out of over 8,400 individual ratings on OpenTable, speak to its popularity. "Atmosphere was amazing. Server was very friendly. Made our anniversary feel very very special. Cannot wait to come back. The food was absolutely amazing," said one happy customer.
13. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a Dallas institution. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1981 in Louisville, Kentucky, with a mission to offer customers the quintessential Texan steakhouse experience. The first Dallas branch quickly followed in 1985, and further joints soon opened up in Plano and Fort Worth, cementing the franchise's popularity in the area.
While Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse's intention to embrace tradition has kept it going through the years, that doesn't mean that it's been afraid to keep things fresh. Its Dallas branch is a vision in stunning modern décor, with tasteful light features and curved lines keeping it visually appealing. Menu-wise, Del Frisco's offers a bountiful selection of different steaks, including dry-aged and wagyu options, and its seafood options will keep even the pickiest eater happy.
There's a massive range of sides, entrées, and some choice desserts to finish things off. An open-air dining area also allows folks who prefer al fresco living to get some fresh air while they eat. Del Frisco's is a hit with Dallas locals, with thousands of glowing reviews online. "Amazing good, excellent service. Definitely recommend," sums up one customer review on OpenTable.
14. Dunston's Steakhouse
For a lot of people, Dallas just wouldn't be Dallas without Dunston's Steakhouse. This steak joint dubs itself Dallas' oldest steakhouse and has been serving customers since 1955. Its sense of history is apparent the moment you walk into the wood-paneled dining area, which avoids any modern gimmicks and instead feels homely, from the familiar service down to the chalkboard menu.
While it's easy to think that a steakhouse that banks on its age might compromise a little on its food, Dunston's does nothing of the sort. Customers are frequently impressed with the quality of its grub, and especially its steaks, which are cooked over an open pit in the center of the room. In addition to getting a classic experience, you'll also save some serious pennies. One of the best things about Dunston's is it keeps its prices reasonable, with its New York Strip around $25. The sides, too, are a steal, with the sweet potato fries and baked potato being equally as affordable. This is in stark contrast to some of the other steakhouses in the city, where a meal can easily spiral into the hundreds of dollars.
15. III Forks
When Dale Wamstad opened Del Frisco's in the 1980s, he knew he was onto a winning formula. He brought his expertise and eye for good food and good times to his subsequent venture, III Forks, which first opened its doors in 1998 in Dallas and has been doing a roaring trade ever since.
Like Del Frisco's, III Forks has a classy, eye-catching interior, with the Dallas branch having an open-plan dining area that gives it a friendly, communal vibe. Its menu profiles high-quality beef options and has a selection of seafood and burgers for people who aren't hungry for a full steak. There's also a veggie burger option, which is a nice touch for people avoiding meat entirely. III Forks also accommodates large groups in its private dining areas, with a set menu that takes all the stress out of having to select too many options. The popularity of the place amongst Dallas locals and tourists alike is pretty undeniable. Over on OpenTable, there are more than 3,400 individual reviews, most of which are five-star. "Fantastic from beginning to end – the drinks, the appetizers, the salad, the dinner, the dessert and the service were top notch," raved one customer following their visit.