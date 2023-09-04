13 Chopped Salad Mistakes You're Probably Making

The chopped salad is a meal that only seems to get more popular as time goes on. While the process of chopping vegetables and throwing them together has been around since ancient Greek and Roman times, the "chopped salad" is a relatively recent phenomenon.

Chopped salads are defined by all of the ingredients being, yes, chopped into very small pieces and mixed together, but also by their ability to be customized to the whims of the diner. "It's about control, especially for millennials," Darren Tristano, a food service expert, told The New York Times. "They want the ability to customize and control what's happening to the food that's being prepared. They want it the way they want it."

A chopped salad can consist of pretty much anything you want, allowing you to mix up your favorite things into bites and then spoon them into your mouth in one go. While they first started appearing everywhere during the first few decades of the 21st century, they've recently seen a new surge of popularity thanks to TikTok catching on to how delicious they are.

Contrary to popular belief, a chopped salad isn't as simple as just chopping up a few things and hoping for the best. Making a proper chopped salad is an art, and getting it wrong is incredibly easy — and there are many mistakes you should steer clear of.