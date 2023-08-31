Satisfy Your Fall Coffee And Tea Cravings With September's Aldi Finds
With fall just around the corner, it's time to figure out our hot beverage game. Fortunately for coffee fans, Aldi is rolling out seasonal products that will have you curled up by the window in your coziest sweater, gazing out at the changing leaves while the temperature outside drops.
Aldi's coffee and tea selections have always been solid, not to mention sold at affordable prices. This includes the grocery chain's seasonal offerings. Summer coffee lovers had products the Barissimo Coconut Cold Brew Concentrate to indulge in, and the holiday season has typically brought a variety of wintry teas and coffees to the budget grocery chain's shelves. And naturally, as the spooky season approaches, fans can expect a variety of Halloween-themed items to land on their radar, including coffees.
Still, there are few moments in the course of a year like the beginning of fall. It's also the time of year when, with the days getting noticeably shorter, some of us start needing an extra pick-me-up. As everyone gets ready to shift gears into the chilly season, Aldi has released word of its September seasonals, including what fans can expect on the caffeinated beverage front.
Barissimo Caramel Macchiato or Caramel Apple Coffee Cups
Barissimo, perhaps Aldi's most recognizable private label when it comes to coffee, is coming through with not one but two fall-themed flavors of single-serve K-cups. The first is caramel macchiato, a fall favorite in its own right. But if you want to lean even further into the feel of hayrides and harvest festivals, then you'll also want to know about the caramel apple coffee cups. Both will be available starting September 6 and cost $5.99.
Barissimo Caramel or Apple Crisp Ground Coffee
If you love either of those flavors (or both of them) but are more of a full-pot person rather than a single-serving person in the morning, there's good news for you, too. Barissimo is releasing two seasonal ground coffee flavors: caramel and apple crisp. You can even blend the two together at home if you want to give your pot of coffee the full caramel apple treatment. These will also be available on September 6, with a price of $3.95 per bag.
Specially Selected Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
On September 13, a week after these coffee varieties hit the shelves, they'll be joined by Specially Selected Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, sold for $3.49. The combination of dark chocolate and espresso is, of course, a classic. And the caffeine content will be perfect for those afternoons when the early sunset and cold temperatures are causing you to drag a bit.
Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam
Getting back to the coffee, fall is also a great time to start adding that extra-indulgent dollop frothy topping to your cup of joe. And, of course, it's also the time when just about everything needs to be flavored pumpkin. So, on September 27, Barissimo is also releasing its Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam, for $4.49 a bottle.
Benton's Mug Toppers
If that extra bit of creamy froth isn't quite sweet enough for you, though, you'll want to keep these mug toppers in mind. Created by Benton, another in-store Aldi brand that specializes in cookies, these caramel biscuits, shaped to perfectly place on the rim of your mug, will turn your coffee from a pick-me-up into more of a full-on snack. They will also be available on September 27 and will be sold for $2.89 per box.
Benner Harvest Tea Cup Collection
With all that coffee to choose from, tea drinkers may be wondering when it's their turn to get some fall love. Enter the Benner Harvest Tea Cup Collection. Once again in a variety of single servings, this collection includes such cozy fall flavors as chamomile honey, spiced cranberry, and our old friend caramel apple. Debuting on September 27, these cups will go for $6.99 a box.