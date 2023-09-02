What Exactly Is Holland Cream And How Do You Use It?
When you wander into a donut shop, there are quite a few different options to choose from. Of course, there's the classic cake donut, dense and sweet in a variety of flavors. If you're craving something fruity, you might reach for an apple fritter. But if you like to start your morning off on an extra sweet note, cream-filled donuts might just hit the spot.
If you've ever found yourself wondering what exactly goes into cream-filled donuts, or you simply want to whip up your own homemade batch of the sweet treats, you may come across a few recipes for Holland cream.
The cream can be found in a variety of donuts, pastries, and other baked goods. The fluffy, white cream is made from a mix of vegetable shortening, sugar (both white and powdered), water, and a little bit of vanilla extract for some flavoring. Although the sweet treat can be enjoyed in store-bought baked goods, you can also make your own at home.
How to make your own Holland cream
If you want to try making your own Holland cream in your own kitchen, there are plenty of recipes available online to guide you. The start of the process is fairly similar to that of making a simple syrup. You'll want to pour one part water into a saucepan along with two parts granulated white sugar. Heat it up, and remove it from the heat after it comes to a boil and the sugar has dissolved.
After the sugar water mix has completely cooled down, add in your vegetable shortening, oil, and vanilla extract. Combine all of the ingredients in an electric mixer on a high speed. While it's mixing, slowly add in the powdered sugar. The end result should be a thick but fluffy filling.
Once the cream has been completed, it can be used for a few different treats. Donuts are, of course, the treat that the cream is most commonly used for. Cream horns also often have Holland cream as a filling. And, if you're a fan of Hostess cupcakes, one Reddit user shared that the cream is the perfect filling for homemade copycats.
The name may have come from one European country
Although the invention of Holland cream hasn't been claimed by anyone specific, desserts from the Netherlands, where Holland is a province, often include some kind of cream. Pastry cream is an important component of treats like roombroodje (sweet bread paired with cream) or tompouce (layers of puff pastry and cream).
Whipped creams are also commonly enjoyed with desserts, both as a treat topping and as a filling. The Dutch word "slagroom" translates roughly to "whipped cream." The treat is often served with coffee, fruit, and desserts like the slagroomtaart — a dessert with layers of puff pastry and cream, topped with sprinkles and candies.
Due to the popularity of cream-based treats in the region, it's pretty reasonable to hypothesize that the recipe for Holland cream may have originated in, or was at least inspired by, the desserts of the country.
The next time you catch a craving for a sweet, filled donut, or you just find yourself wanting to try a different kind of filling inside your homemade pastries, try making some Holland cream to add in to your sweets.