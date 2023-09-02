What Exactly Is Holland Cream And How Do You Use It?

When you wander into a donut shop, there are quite a few different options to choose from. Of course, there's the classic cake donut, dense and sweet in a variety of flavors. If you're craving something fruity, you might reach for an apple fritter. But if you like to start your morning off on an extra sweet note, cream-filled donuts might just hit the spot.

If you've ever found yourself wondering what exactly goes into cream-filled donuts, or you simply want to whip up your own homemade batch of the sweet treats, you may come across a few recipes for Holland cream.

The cream can be found in a variety of donuts, pastries, and other baked goods. The fluffy, white cream is made from a mix of vegetable shortening, sugar (both white and powdered), water, and a little bit of vanilla extract for some flavoring. Although the sweet treat can be enjoyed in store-bought baked goods, you can also make your own at home.