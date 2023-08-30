How To Score Free Ice Cream From Insomnia Cookies This Labor Day

If you've been thinking about buying a sweet treat to celebrate Labor Day, there's good news. Insomnia Cookies is offering a deal that combines two universal favorites: cookies and ice cream. In a press release shared with Daily Meal, the company announced that anyone who orders a 12-pack of the dessert company's classic cookies, whether online or in-store, will get a free small ice cream with their order.

The deal is perfect for families or groups of friends with different cookie opinions — it allows for as much mixing and matching as you want so that everyone's happy. You can order a box of half one type of cookie and half another, or, even go so far as to get a box of 12 different cookies.

Insomnia currently offers 15 different types of cookies ranging from classic chocolate chip and M&M cookies to fun flavors such as French toast and birthday cake. The brand also offers delicious options for those with dietary restrictions, such as the vegan cold brew latte cookie and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie. As far as ice cream goes, Insomnia sells nine flavors. You're sure to find one that everyone likes — or, even better, just get your favorite and eat it yourself as the reward for getting the cookies in the first place.