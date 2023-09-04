Why You're Probably Better Off Not Buying Canned Chow Mein

Canned foods have an obvious appeal. They're time-saving, budget-friendly, and capable of lasting years on end in almost any environment. But the convenience isn't always worth it, and there are a number of canned foods you should avoid due to their questionable quality or nutritional value. Canned chow mein has to rank high on this list, being simultaneously unadvisable from a health perspective and, according to many opinions, flat-out gross.

For starters, canned chow mein bears almost no resemblance to the chow mein in Chinese restaurants, which combines fresh, springy noodles with stir-fried meat and vegetables. The canned concoction has none of this. It comes in two cans, one containing meat and sauce and the other containing mixed vegetables, including carrots, baby corn, and bean sprouts. Notice something missing? That's right; there are no noodles in canned chow mein. You buy them separately, and unlike the fresh, chewy noodles you get at a restaurant, these are fried to a crisp.

Canned chow mein was a popular dish for mid-century Americans, but public opinion has soured on it in recent years. Reviews for La Choy canned chow mein, the predominant brand on the market, are largely negative, commenting on a serious lack of flavor. Even those who grew up eating the stuff have soured on it since a recent alteration in the recipe, which turned the sauce from white to brown, has made ginger the only perceivable taste. But truthfully, canned chow mein was questionable from its very inception.