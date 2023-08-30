Angry Orchard Is Here For The Pumpkin Haters With A New Variety Pack
If you've had your fill of pumpkin flavors during fall, Angry Orchard has just what you're looking for. In an August 16 press release, the cider manufacturer announced a brand-new Fireside Mix Pack that's bursting with tart apple goodness. Available for a limited time at retailers across the country, the new flavor collection features Natural Baked Apple Pie, Cinnful Apple, Crisp Apple, and Green Apple.
Angry Orchard's latest release includes data from a survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of Boston Beer Company that shows just how tired many Americans are of the onslaught of pumpkin-flavored everything. According to the survey, 57% of those polled admit they could do without pumpkin flavors. Additionally, 68% of respondents would select apple over pumpkin when given the choice.
As Angry Orchard cider maker Joe Gaynor said in a statement, "We are definitely team apple all year round, but something about drinking cider while you can see apples on the trees makes it that much more special."
What to expect from the apple-licious sampler pack
Angry Orchard's Fireside Mix Pack has something for every cider lover. The Natural Baked Apple Pie is a sweet delight, thanks to the perfect balance of apple, nutmeg, and vanilla ice cream flavors. If you're looking for something a little spicier, the Cinnful Apple is a great option. This cider features warm notes of cinnamon spice, which pairs beautifully with its tangy apple tartness.
Then there's the Crisp Apple cider, which exemplifies its namesake fruit. While dry, Crisp Apple features a delectable sweetness that makes the beverage eminently drinkable, especially on a breezy fall day.
Last is the Green Apple cider, which melds the tart taste of green apples with wisps of kiwi and melon. While fall hasn't officially arrived, fans can pick up the Fireside Mix Pack right now. It won't be around forever; apple fans may want to act fast to ensure they get a taste of the season.