Angry Orchard Is Here For The Pumpkin Haters With A New Variety Pack

If you've had your fill of pumpkin flavors during fall, Angry Orchard has just what you're looking for. In an August 16 press release, the cider manufacturer announced a brand-new Fireside Mix Pack that's bursting with tart apple goodness. Available for a limited time at retailers across the country, the new flavor collection features Natural Baked Apple Pie, Cinnful Apple, Crisp Apple, and Green Apple.

Angry Orchard's latest release includes data from a survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of Boston Beer Company that shows just how tired many Americans are of the onslaught of pumpkin-flavored everything. According to the survey, 57% of those polled admit they could do without pumpkin flavors. Additionally, 68% of respondents would select apple over pumpkin when given the choice.

As Angry Orchard cider maker Joe Gaynor said in a statement, "We are definitely team apple all year round, but something about drinking cider while you can see apples on the trees makes it that much more special."