How To Use An Air Fryer To Take Your Frozen Pizza To The Next Level

Air fryers have risen in popularity over the years, especially as more of us learn just how much they can level up a meal. With their powerful heating abilities, air fryers have the capacity to turn any dish, whether it's simple leftovers or a scratch-made meal, into something delicious. Bonus: Unlike with ovens, entrées can often be ready in a matter of minutes.

If you're in the market for the best tasting frozen pizza and want to avoid some common frozen pizza mistakes, an air fryer is an especially helpful tool. (Some air fryers even come with pizza pans meant for the job.) Since an air fryer uses the power of convection to heat food, it can cook a pizza evenly and quickly, something conventional ovens might struggle to do.

The obvious caveat with using an air fryer to cook a frozen pizza is that the dish might not fit inside. For those with especially small air fryers, the key is to heat a few slices at a time in your device. This technique works great on nights when you need a dinner for one, but it can be used for larger parties with some patience. And let's be honest: heating your pizza a few slices at a time in the air fryer might take the same amount of time as cooking a whole one in your oven anyway.