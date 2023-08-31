How To Use An Air Fryer To Take Your Frozen Pizza To The Next Level
Air fryers have risen in popularity over the years, especially as more of us learn just how much they can level up a meal. With their powerful heating abilities, air fryers have the capacity to turn any dish, whether it's simple leftovers or a scratch-made meal, into something delicious. Bonus: Unlike with ovens, entrées can often be ready in a matter of minutes.
If you're in the market for the best tasting frozen pizza and want to avoid some common frozen pizza mistakes, an air fryer is an especially helpful tool. (Some air fryers even come with pizza pans meant for the job.) Since an air fryer uses the power of convection to heat food, it can cook a pizza evenly and quickly, something conventional ovens might struggle to do.
The obvious caveat with using an air fryer to cook a frozen pizza is that the dish might not fit inside. For those with especially small air fryers, the key is to heat a few slices at a time in your device. This technique works great on nights when you need a dinner for one, but it can be used for larger parties with some patience. And let's be honest: heating your pizza a few slices at a time in the air fryer might take the same amount of time as cooking a whole one in your oven anyway.
Why this method makes for a better-tasting slice
Compared to other, more common methods of cooking frozen pizza, heating one up in an air fryer works best because of its speed. Cooking a pizza in traditional ovens can lead to pies with soggy interiors and tough, burnt edges. Meanwhile, an air fryer's convection powers makes for more even cooking, as air and heat are constantly circulating inside the device. Even if you have a convection oven on hand, cooking with those machines usually takes more time than air fryers. Cleanup can be messier, too, especially if the ingredients fall onto the floor of the oven.
Experiment with the number of slices you put in your machine, depending on the size and shape of your air fryer. Once you've dialed in the right number, you find that using an air fryer to cook a frozen pizza is a great way to get the best texture. With a simple air fryer, a crunchy pizza crust complete with satisfyingly melted cheese and crispy toppings awaits.
Other things to cook in your air fryer
While frozen pizzas hold a special place in our hearts, there's always room for a few more quick and easy meals in there, too. Sticking to the same bar food-style category, chicken wings are also well-suited toair fryer. These guys cook extra crispy in an air. For a vegan alternative, give air-fried cauliflower wings a try. Vegetables like Brussels sprouts and sweet potato also do great in an air fryer, while air-fried salmon is another easy dish that takes advantage of a healthy ingredient and simple cooking method.
Thanks to its ease of use and convection heating, an air fryer has the power to truly elevate food over other, often time-intensive methods of cooking. Dor the more impatient chefs among us, that can be a lifesaver. If you're curious, give these recommendations a shot and see how they compare to your usual cooking methods. You may find that you're pleasantly surprised.