Where Is Neuro From Shark Tank Today?

Entrepreneurs Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen developed Neuro to fuel their active lifestyles. Neuro gum and mints are packed with all-natural supplements, including caffeine, L-theanine, and vitamins B6 and B12, to offer a boost of energy to health-conscious individuals. And four years after its founders' "Shark Tank" appearance, Neuro is still going strong.

While the product proved successful from the beginning, earning $20,571 in an Indiegogo campaign and bringing in millions in revenue both online and at various retail stores, Neuro's founders determined they needed help taking it to the next level. Yoshimura and Chen hoped "Shark Tank" would help them expand their product in the retail realm.

Despite Kevin O'Leary describing their valuation as "stinky poo poo," the Sharks were impressed by the product and by the founders themselves. Neuro received two investment offers, which led to a bit of heated negotiation in the pitch room. However, things took a surprising turn as the numbers were hashed out.