The McDonald's Menu Hack For A Budget-Friendly Chicken Salad

Counterintuitive as it may be, it is possible to eat healthy at McDonald's. Yes, the fast food giant removed many of its wraps, salads, and parfaits from its menu at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the chagrin of some diners. Though these items haven't been added back to the nationwide menu, franchisees were given the option to serve them again. As a result some local markets now serve salads.

This means that, if you're in one of those lucky local markets, you'll want to know about this McDonald's salad hack. This involves ordering a side salad, as opposed to than any of the full-sized salads. You'll also order a McChicken sandwich without the bun and extra lettuce. This will leave you with a chicken patty, a lot of lettuce, and mayonnaise. You could also just order the whole sandwich and take everything off the bun yourself.

The final step? Chop up the chicken patty and add it and the lettuce to the side salad for a budget-friendly chicken salad. Of course, if you like some bread with your salad, there's always the option of dining on those now-empty McChicken buns while you're at it.