Kraft Is Rolling Out An Easy Mac College Care Pack For Back To School Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the hardest things about being in college, out on your own for likely the first time, is feeding yourself. Sure, you can rely on campus dining options. But while those certainly help, you're still going to need to make your own meals some of the time — and a lot of students have never had to do that before. Getting into the groove of handling meals can feel daunting, but if college kids are looking for something easy and convenient, Kraft has a new answer: the College Care Pack.

The College Care Pack is as simple as it looks. It's a big box of 30 different pre-packaged, pre-made cups of Kraft mac and cheese for $29.99 on Amazon, roughly $1 for a meal each day of the month. You don't even need a stove to cook them; just pop the top and microwave them, and you're ready to go. For ease of use, Kraft is even including reusable silverware in the deal.