Grill Your Deviled Eggs For An Elevated, Smoky Burst Of Flavor
From a barbecue favorite to an easy way to use leftover Easter eggs, deviled eggs are a classic dish. Over time, the simple recipe has transformed with spices, herbs, and even some over-the-top ingredients. For a punch of smoky flavor, it is time to put those eggs over the open flame.
While the grill might be full of hamburgers, hot dogs, or chicken, grilling deviled eggs is not necessarily the most common idea. Use the technique from the beginning of the process; uncooked eggs are carefully placed on the grill and cooked. As seen on Today, the eggs cook for about 10-20 minutes on the grill. Once they reach the desired doneness, remove them from the flame and shock them in an ice bath, stopping the cooking. Peel, cut, and prep the yolks to personal preference. A slight smoky flavor infuses the yolks and whites. The deviled eggs might not have grill marks, but they will have that just-grilled flavor.
Since the grill adds a smoky, earthy quality to the egg, contrasting that flavor with other ingredients will bring a balanced bite. The goal is to hit all the flavor profiles: Salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami. Whether it is a drizzle of hot sauce for the salty spice or diced chives for a bright bitterness, the layers make the eating experience more memorable.
The key rule to remember when grilling deviled eggs
While some people see the grill as a multi-use outdoor oven, others may be more cautious when putting something other than burgers or chicken on the grates. Since grilling eggs can offer a smoky, char to deviled eggs or an egg salad, remember a few simple tips during the cooking process.
Since a grill, not a smoker, is used, the time over the heat is relatively finite, but exercise care when cooking. Avoiding flare-ups, heat pockets, and other common grilling mistakes is critical to ensuring the best finished product.
Equally as necessary, a clean grill allows the cook to start with a blank slate. While the spatula can help nudge a stuck steak, eggs tend to be more delicate, even when cooked. Cooking remnants from last week's dinner will not flavor the eggshell but might make it crack. Similar to keeping kitchen pans in shape, the grill needs care.
Although it's possible to use a grill sheet or something to create a flat surface, that barrier can lessen the flavor absorbed from the grill. Cleaning and maneuvering food might be easier, but it takes away from the overall experience. A clean grill is the rule for cooking any food, especially grilled deviled eggs. No one wants a great dinner to fall into the cracks before it even starts.
Is spice key to the classic deviled egg recipe?
Surprisingly, classic deviled eggs didn't come from the ladies at church; the dish has a much longer, storied history. Dating back to ancient Rome and throughout Europe, the stuffed eggs were a centerpiece of the beginning or end of the meal. The term deviled is less about a pious notion and more about the flavor component. First appearing in Britain, deviled is meant to convey spiciness. Whether it is a dash of Tabasco or a slice of jalapeño on top, the flavor boost brings the color to the cheek. Even the classic smoked paprika brings the flavor and color to embody that deviled connotation.
Although many people appreciate that burst of spice, others might prefer a little less fiery complexity. Like a glass of milk can help douse the Hot Ones-infused chicken wings, a little extra mayonnaise in the deviled egg recipe tempers the spice levels. Instead of destroying the palate on first blush, balanced flavors offer an ebb-and-flow eating experience.
In some cases, a bold heat can be the first note that cannot be denied. This situation can happen with hot sauce or even some pepper slices. A back-end heat that builds during the enjoyment can be more subtle. Options like chipotle can bring that slow burn that lingers and leaves a tingle. While both options are enjoyable, the choice comes down to personal preference. As long as you don't need a glass of milk after chewing, everyone should be amenable to the "devil" in those deviled eggs.