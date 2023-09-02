Grill Your Deviled Eggs For An Elevated, Smoky Burst Of Flavor

From a barbecue favorite to an easy way to use leftover Easter eggs, deviled eggs are a classic dish. Over time, the simple recipe has transformed with spices, herbs, and even some over-the-top ingredients. For a punch of smoky flavor, it is time to put those eggs over the open flame.

While the grill might be full of hamburgers, hot dogs, or chicken, grilling deviled eggs is not necessarily the most common idea. Use the technique from the beginning of the process; uncooked eggs are carefully placed on the grill and cooked. As seen on Today, the eggs cook for about 10-20 minutes on the grill. Once they reach the desired doneness, remove them from the flame and shock them in an ice bath, stopping the cooking. Peel, cut, and prep the yolks to personal preference. A slight smoky flavor infuses the yolks and whites. The deviled eggs might not have grill marks, but they will have that just-grilled flavor.

Since the grill adds a smoky, earthy quality to the egg, contrasting that flavor with other ingredients will bring a balanced bite. The goal is to hit all the flavor profiles: Salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami. Whether it is a drizzle of hot sauce for the salty spice or diced chives for a bright bitterness, the layers make the eating experience more memorable.