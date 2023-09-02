How To Save A Milkshake For Later Without Ruining It

If you were writing a list of food that doesn't keep well, milkshakes might be at the top. Too warm, and they melt into liquid. Too cold, and they freeze solid. That magical alchemy of milk and ice cream can't last forever. Or can it?

We're here to tell you that it can be done: You can save a milkshake for later. No cloyingly sweet milk, no blocks of ice — just a creamy treat. The key is preserving that semi-frozen texture, and all it takes is a little effort and creativity. Insulated containers, frozen add-ins, and ice packs can keep a refrigerated milkshake fresh for hours. After longer storage, careful thawing –- and, if necessary, re-blending –- can revive a milkshake that was frozen solid.

Does all that sound like a bit too much work? You can always admit defeat and pour your milkshake into molds for perfectly creamy popsicles. (Defeat can be delicious!) But if that semi-solid, semi-liquid, completely delicious leftover milkshake is what you want, here's how to make it happen.