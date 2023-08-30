What's The Best Way To Sweeten Whipped Cream?

Whipped cream is one of the most versatile toppings out there. It can be used to top your favorite scoops of ice cream, add to a rich hot chocolate, or pair with any number of desserts and other sweet treats like strawberry shortcake, pies, and tiramisu.

If you've ever made whipped cream from scratch, however, you know that while it's certainly rich and fluffy, it isn't naturally sweet. If you want to really add a sugary twist to your whipped cream, you have to know how to sweeten it. When it comes to sweetening whipped cream, however, there are a lot of possibilities — you can add different kinds of sugar or sugar substitutes such as stevia and honey, or whip in a myriad of other sweet flavorings.

However, in general, sweetening with whipped cream with confectioners or superfine sugar is the way to go. Here's a deep dive into how to make the perfect whipped cream and why you should sweeten it with one of these two types of sugar. Plus, a wrap-up of other pro tips for creating the perfect bowl of sweet whipped cream.