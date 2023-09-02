The Best Way To Clean A Rolling Pin And Get Rid Of Sticky Residue

While it's a handy implement to have in the kitchen, a rolling pin can be a bit difficult to clean. Fortunately, there's an easy way to deal with any stuck-on dough and other types of food debris that may be fouling up your trusty kitchen tool. Simply hold the rolling pin on its end and run a bench scraper down the side of it. Typically used for handling dough, bench scrapers feature a plastic handle with a metal edge. This edge is highly effective for removing food debris but not so sharp that it will cause cuts or gouges to form in the wood.

To make the process a bit easier, hold the rolling pin at an angle as you scrape. That way, you'll have a better grip on it while you're moving the bench scraper downward. You can also rotate the pin to ensure all stuck-on food bits are removed. While it's good to have a plan for rigorous cleaning, regular cleaning is equally important to ensure the rolling pin lasts.