Stouffer's Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac Review: Our Favorite Game Day Snack Is Now In Pasta Form

Mahala and Abraham Stouffer brought their signature recipes out of their Cleveland home, and into their first namesake restaurant starting in 1924. Thirty years later, the Stouffers began selling "frosted" (aka frozen) packages available at local grocery stores. The initial offerings in 1954 included soups, veggies, sauces, desserts, and familiar entrées at the time like Swiss steak, baked ham loaf, and Welsh rarebit. One tried and true entrée was there from the get-go, and went to become a #1 American bestseller — macaroni and cheese.

Over the decades, Stouffer's Macaroni & Cheese branched out in serving sizes and varieties, with a wide range of cheeses and toppings such as beef, bacon, and broccoli. Its mac & cheese has been rolled up into breaded bites and even been made gluten-free, for those who want in on the cheesy fun. One thing the mac and cheese has never been is spicy. Hard to believe, but it's true! When word broke in July that Stouffer's was rolling out a brand-new Spicy Mac and Cheese, forks and mouths were ready to pounce and devour.

The time is now: Stouffer's Ultimate Spicy Mac is upon us. Is this new twist on an old classic just the absolute "ultimate," or ultimately more bark than bite. We ripped open a box, tossed the Mac in the oven, and had ourselves a taste. After noodling over what happened, we're here to spew our chew and review...