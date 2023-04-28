Dunkin' Just Launched A Butter Pecan Donut To Dunk In Your Coffee

Dunkin' has seen fans go nuts for butter pecan, and the chain has delivered. Customers can now get butter pecan donuts to go with their butter pecan coffee.

The donut was officially announced in an April 26 press release as part of Dunkin's early summer menu. The donut is a soft, classic yeasted shell, filled with butter pecan-flavored creme. It's then glazed with vanilla icing and sprinkled with crunchy butterscotch topping.

Does it stand up to a taste test? TikTok reviewer Munch With Des doesn't like filled donuts but gave it a go anyway. She found that the filling tasted like butter pecan, but a bite of the donut without the filling really just lands as a vanilla donut. YouTuber Meagan Gill wasn't impressed, thinking the butter pecan flavor she was so excited about was missing from the treat. (In her opinion, the star of the butter pecan lineup was the butter pecan macchiato.) From Gill's review, it would seem the donut is a subtle flavor, while the macchiato doesn't mess around. Timmy of Timmy's Takeout, though, has a totally different take; he notes the thick consistency of the creme and the strong, butterscotch-like flavor of the filling.