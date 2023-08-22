Wendy's Is Switching Up Its Menu With Queso Fries And Nacho Sandwiches

Nacho and burger fanatics have something to get excited about with Wendy's introduction of its Queso Fries, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger. As announced in a press release, the company will add the three new items to its Made to Crave menu starting August 22. According to The Wendy's Company's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski, the decision to create the queso-smothered sandwiches and fries was to give sports fans a treat to enhance their game-watching.

"At Wendy's, we are dedicated to creating exceptional, craveable experiences for our passionate fans, and our talented culinary team continues to deliver time and time again with our stacked Made to Crave roster," Radkoski said in a statement. "The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgate classics — cheeseburgers and nachos — and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy's this season."

Football metaphors aside, Wendy's may be onto something. Both sandwiches come with poblano queso, crunchy tortilla strips, tomatoes, chipotle sauce, lettuce, American cheese, and a jalapeño-cheddar bun. And the Queso fries feature the, as Wendy's called it on its website, "Texy-Mexy style" spicy, creamy sauce, as well as shredded cheddar. Whether you're a beef, chicken, or potatoes fan (or all of the above), Wendy's has something for you to enjoy during kick-off.