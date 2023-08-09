What's The Deal With McDonald's New As Featured In Meal?

McDonald's reliable lineup of burgers and fries is practically written in stone by now, it's so classic. But the chain is no stranger to introducing new menu items alongside its tried-and-true offerings (we're talking about you, Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets). Consider its brand-new menu item, for example: the As Featured In Meal. The entrées have all been featured in movies, TV shows, plays, or songs, including everything from "The Office" to "Sex and the City" to "Space Jam."

The meal was made to honor some of the most iconic menu items that have been prominently featured in popular culture. Customers can choose from either 10 McNuggets, a Big Mac, or a quarter pounder with cheese, plus a medium carton of those famous fries and a drink. All meals will also come with the chain's newly branded sweet n' sour sauce.

The As Featured In Meal will be available starting on August 14 — and the offering extends far beyond the United States. The new menu choice will be available in more than 100 countries, which makes the As Featured In Meal the biggest global meal in all of McDonald's history (which goes back to 1955, by the way.)