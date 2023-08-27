Is Trader Joe's Open On Labor Day 2023?

Now that you know that Trader Joe's is open over the long weekend, you can relax on Saturday and Sunday if you're planning a Monday picnic or barbecue. Keep in mind that you're not the only person with the day off on Labor Day, however, and Trader Joe's is known to be a little chaotic during busy times, especially since it isn't as large as most supermarkets. If you know that you're going to need some Unexpected Cheddar or some of its many styles of ice cream sandwiches for a party, plan to get there early to beat the crowds, or shop after the dinner hour if you're stocking up for the school week when everyone else has likely already made their TJ's run.

Also, just because Trader Joe's is open doesn't mean it'll have everything you need if you're shopping for a crowd. You might be out of luck if you need to pick up other supplies at places like Costco (which is closed) or Aldi (which may have limited hours). If you're stocking up for a party, try to get all your shopping done before the weekend to beat the crowds, and keep Trader Joe's in your back pocket for last-minute essentials on the Monday holiday.