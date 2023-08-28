What Exactly Are Carob Chips?

If you have dogs, then you are probably familiar with carob chips as they are safe for your dogs to consume, according to the ASPCA. However, carob chips are also safe and tasty for humans too and are a tasty alternative to chocolate chips. At first glance, carob chips look nearly identical to chocolate chips: small, dark brown tear-dropped chunks. That's almost where the similarities end.

Chocolate chips are typically made from cocoa butter, which is derived from cocoa beans; as the name suggests, carob chips are derived from pods that grow on carob trees. Carob pods are also free of caffeine. Carob pods are naturally sweet, unlike cacao beans. And unlike most chocolate, carob has a naturally nutty and roasted flavor.

You can enjoy carob chips just like chocolate chips. Snack on them by the handful or swap out chocolate chips in favor of carob chips in classic desserts such as cookies and muffins. Depending on what you're looking to make, carob chips are available in sweetened and unsweetened versions.