Pepsi Is Celebrating 125 Years With A Free Soda Giveaway
One of the biggest names in the soda industry is celebrating a major milestone, and fans of the drink can get in on the celebration, too. August 28 marks Pepsi's 125th anniversary. Though the beverage was technically invented sometime in 1893, it wasn't until August of 1898 that it branded and sold as Pepsi-Cola (making it one of the oldest sodas still on the market today). In celebration of the milestone, customers can enjoy a drink courtesy of the company.
If you purchase a Pepsi product between August 28 to September 4, make sure to hold onto your receipt. Pepsi is setting up an AI chatbot through Facebook Messenger, and fans can send in proof of purchase. A texting service will also be set up, and Pepsi purchasers can send the message "PEPSI125" to the number 81234 to initiate the conversation. Both messaging options can be accessed through the promotional website.
The offer is only available to purchasers across the United States during the participation period.
All varieties of Pepsi are eligible
Each receipt submitted must clearly show proof of purchasing a Pepsi product and can only be redeemed once. Customers will have until September 11 to submit receipts, and each person is eligible for one $2.50 payment. Screenshots of digital receipts will also be accepted. If the receipt is approved, a refund will be sent through either PayPal or Venmo. Each refund will be up to $2.50, excluding sales tax and a bottle deposit fee.
The offer extends to all flavors of Pepsi, including (but not limited to) the original, diet, zero-sugar, and wild cherry flavors. It does not include other beverages that are made by the company without the Pepsi name, including Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Sierra Mist.
Fans who find themselves craving Pepsi right around the beverage's anniversary might want to treat themselves — it could be nearly free. To get the process started, head over to the Pepsi promotional site.