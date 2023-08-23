Pepsi Is Celebrating 125 Years With A Free Soda Giveaway

One of the biggest names in the soda industry is celebrating a major milestone, and fans of the drink can get in on the celebration, too. August 28 marks Pepsi's 125th anniversary. Though the beverage was technically invented sometime in 1893, it wasn't until August of 1898 that it branded and sold as Pepsi-Cola (making it one of the oldest sodas still on the market today). In celebration of the milestone, customers can enjoy a drink courtesy of the company.

If you purchase a Pepsi product between August 28 to September 4, make sure to hold onto your receipt. Pepsi is setting up an AI chatbot through Facebook Messenger, and fans can send in proof of purchase. A texting service will also be set up, and Pepsi purchasers can send the message "PEPSI125" to the number 81234 to initiate the conversation. Both messaging options can be accessed through the promotional website.

The offer is only available to purchasers across the United States during the participation period.