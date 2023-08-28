Here's How To Save Mashed Potatoes That Are Too Salty

Salt is an essential addition to mashed potatoes when it comes to flavor, but overdoing it can lead to an unpalatable side dish. Fortunately, there are a few easy and effective ways to rescue overly salty potatoes, including the addition of dairy products. Adding something like milk, which has a very mild flavor, will neutralize the aggressively salty spuds without altering the flavor of the side dish significantly.

Because adding a liquid to mashed potatoes can leave them too runny, you may want to use unsalted butter instead. Unsalted butter will enhance the creaminess of the potatoes while simultaneously paring down the saltiness, but it won't contribute to runniness like milk might. In the same respect, consider adding cream cheese or sour cream to mashed potatoes, as sour cream contributes to unbelievable flavors and textures, while also amending the overabundance of salt. If you're not too enthused about adding more fat to the dish, you can go another route and increase the serving of vegetables instead.