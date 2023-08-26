What To Keep In Mind When Making Home-Canned Hot Sauce

Hot sauce is a delicious, spicy condiment that goes well with anything from eggs to wings. While hundreds of pre-bottled hot sauces exist, suited to every possible taste, it's not too difficult to whip up a batch of hot sauce at home. With full control over the ingredients and process, home cooks can craft the hot sauce of their dreams with a little skill and practice. Making hot sauce takes just a few simple ingredients, for the most part: peppers, aromatics (usually garlic or onions), seasonings (including salt), and liquid (typically water, citrus, or vinegar, or a mix).

However, some people enjoy getting creative by adding flavorings, using anything from fruits to honey to chocolate. Some cooks enjoy blending in fats, such as olive oil or even lard, to affect the flavor and texture. But be warned: adding fats can reduce hot sauce's shelf life considerably, and they can also affect the texture as it sits in the refrigerator. Using vegetable oil or something equally neutral is preferable (if you want to include an oil at all).