What You Should Know Before Bottling Fermented Hot Sauce

Whether it's Cholula or Tabasco, everyone has a hot sauce they swear by. Some hot sauce lovers turn up the heat and decide to embark on making their own variations. Fermented hot sauce is a particularly popular niche of home hot sauce making and it can yield rich, spicy sauces that make you sweat. But in order to achieve a properly fermented hot sauce, it's important to use the right storage bottles – ones that help the process along instead of hinder it.

Taller, narrow bottles do the trick perfectly when it comes to homemade fermented hot sauce. Where a wider-mouthed jar offers too much contact with air, narrower options allow the fermentation process to maintain momentum. In order for lactic acid fermentation (the process responsible for the final sauce) to occur, the chilis need to be denied oxygen. Taller, airtight jars and bottles minimize air contact while maximizing fermentation. And that means a sauce that's worth the time it took to make it.