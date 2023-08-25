Sour Cream Is The Ingredient You Need To Take Refried Beans Up A Notch

Cracking open a can of refried beans can be a quick and easy way to cut down on meal prep. Each can is usually pretty inexpensive, and there are generally several different varieties to choose from. Some of those include vegetarian, spicy (with the inclusion of some jalapeno or green chile peppers), or traditional recipes for those who want to doctor things up themselves or simply love the taste as-is.

Although most canned beans are ready to heat and eat as is, they can taste a little bland without any additional ingredients added to the mix, and the texture can sometimes be less than desirable. Fortunately, one small addition can make a world of difference: sour cream.

Mixing some sour cream into your canned refried beans after they're taken out of the can and heated up can make the side dish just a little more delicious, luxurious, and creamy. The condiment is often found accompanying various Tex-Mex dishes and tastes great on top of dishes or as a dip itself — but in the case of refried beans, it will make things a little better once it's mixed in, too.