Sour Cream Is The Ingredient You Need To Take Refried Beans Up A Notch
Cracking open a can of refried beans can be a quick and easy way to cut down on meal prep. Each can is usually pretty inexpensive, and there are generally several different varieties to choose from. Some of those include vegetarian, spicy (with the inclusion of some jalapeno or green chile peppers), or traditional recipes for those who want to doctor things up themselves or simply love the taste as-is.
Although most canned beans are ready to heat and eat as is, they can taste a little bland without any additional ingredients added to the mix, and the texture can sometimes be less than desirable. Fortunately, one small addition can make a world of difference: sour cream.
Mixing some sour cream into your canned refried beans after they're taken out of the can and heated up can make the side dish just a little more delicious, luxurious, and creamy. The condiment is often found accompanying various Tex-Mex dishes and tastes great on top of dishes or as a dip itself — but in the case of refried beans, it will make things a little better once it's mixed in, too.
Sour cream alters the taste and texture
Mixing some sour cream into your can of refried beans can elevate their texture, making them a little smoother to scoop into your dishes. The sour cream's dairy content will provide some much-needed creaminess to the beans right out of the can, which can occasionally feel a little slimy, thanks to the salt, water, and starch solution that works as a preservative in the cans.
Sour cream tastes lightly acidic and tangy, which can pair well with the mild flavor of the beans, and make for a more appetizing bite. The beans typically have a pretty rich flavor, so some slight acidity can cut through that richness and make the dish taste a little lighter.
If sour cream isn't your thing, substituting Greek yogurt, heavy whipping cream, or a little bit of milk will also yield similar results. Those alternative options may upgrade the texture of the beans to be a little more creamy, but they won't add the extra oomph that sour cream can bring to the table thanks to its subtle bite.
How to enjoy the finished beans
Once your beans have been prepared, they can be used as a tasty filling for tacos, burritos, or enchiladas. Simply scoop them into your tortilla and prepare your meal as you normally would. If you'd rather grab some tortilla chips (or a spoon) and enjoy the beans as a side dish, the beans can be eaten as a dip on their own, or easily turned into a refried bean dip, with the addition of some cheese, bacon, tomatoes, chilies, and a little bit of cream cheese.
Refried beans are a great source of protein and fiber, so they're just as filling as they are delicious. And you don't have to sacrifice flavor in favor of some extra nutrients. The next time you prep some refried beans out of the can, try mixing in a little bit of sour cream for a fast, easy, yet oh-so-tasty meal.