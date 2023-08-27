The Reason You Should Never Cook Wine-Braised Meat In A Cast Iron

Cast-iron skillets are an essential piece of kitchen cookware, but they're not suitable for every meal. If you're using an acidic ingredient, such as wine, to braise meat and subsequently deglaze the pan, cast-iron skillets should remain on the rack in favor of other types of cookware. That's because acidic ingredients used could potentially cause the metal in cast iron to break loose and wind up in the sauce containing those delicious, caramelized meaty bits.

When this occurs, you'll be treated to an unpleasant metallic flavor that will quickly ruin your appetite. You may also run the risk of health issues, although the exact effects aren't totally clear. A study featured in the Journal of Public Health and Nutrition found that beets cooked in a cast iron pan included 0.0081 milligrams ‌of iron, as compared to the 0.007 milligrams found in the same serving of beets after cooking in another type of pan. However, there is no evidence that this increase in iron can harm your health, unless you have a condition called hemochromatosis.