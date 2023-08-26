Here's What You Can Do With Canned Scrambled Eggs

Canned scrambled eggs isn't a phrase you hear very often, but this odd-sounding food does exist and can be found online at various retailers. Pop open a can, and you won't find fluffy scrambled eggs but a container of crumbly dehydrated egg pieces, sometimes mixed with other dried ingredients, such as bacon. You'll need to reconstitute the eggs with water to eat, as this product is meant for situations where refrigeration and cooking aren't an option, such as camping or hiking.

Sure, you can eat these eggs plain straight out of the can if desired. But there are plenty of ways to use these freeze-dried eggs with a bit more creativity and flair, especially since not everyone loves the taste or texture of a reconstituted egg. These eggs benefit from being mixed with other ingredients, so try combining them with chopped veggies and shredded cheese for a scramble, or stuff them into a tortilla with some hot sauce for an easy breakfast burrito. Even just using them to top a piece of toast can elevate canned eggs to something more than basic survival food.