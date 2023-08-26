Here's What You Can Do With Canned Scrambled Eggs
Canned scrambled eggs isn't a phrase you hear very often, but this odd-sounding food does exist and can be found online at various retailers. Pop open a can, and you won't find fluffy scrambled eggs but a container of crumbly dehydrated egg pieces, sometimes mixed with other dried ingredients, such as bacon. You'll need to reconstitute the eggs with water to eat, as this product is meant for situations where refrigeration and cooking aren't an option, such as camping or hiking.
Sure, you can eat these eggs plain straight out of the can if desired. But there are plenty of ways to use these freeze-dried eggs with a bit more creativity and flair, especially since not everyone loves the taste or texture of a reconstituted egg. These eggs benefit from being mixed with other ingredients, so try combining them with chopped veggies and shredded cheese for a scramble, or stuff them into a tortilla with some hot sauce for an easy breakfast burrito. Even just using them to top a piece of toast can elevate canned eggs to something more than basic survival food.
The origins of canned scrambled eggs
Why do canned scrambled eggs exist in the first place? Dehydrated eggs or powdered eggs have been around since the end of the 19th century but increased in popularity during World War II. Soldiers, especially in the United Kingdom, used shelf-stable food products to supplement their rations. These eggs also found their way into family homes across the continent to offset the egg rationing that was taking place.
Though powdered eggs are no longer commonplace in home kitchens today, they still serve as a way to get the nutrition of an egg without having to worry about refrigeration, spoilage, storage space, or even the hassle of cooking. This makes them an excellent choice for fuel during prolonged outdoor activities when something more substantial than a granola bar is necessary. You can often find this product at stores that provide hiking and camping supplies or other survival products.
More canned scrambled egg ideas
If you're looking for more of the best ways to make scrambled eggs from a can? We've got you covered. Reconstituted foods often have a wet, soggy, or rubbery texture to them, so adding anything crunchy that can improve the eggs' texture helps. Tortilla strips, fried wontons, or crisp fresh veggies can all help with mouthfeel. Mixing the eggs into a grain like rice can also improve consistency.
Get creative with sauces as well. Hot sauce is a staple, but other shelf-stable sauces can be used to jazz up canned scrambled eggs, such as ketchup, soy sauce, barbecue sauce, or even grainy mustard.
Some people swear by using powdered eggs in baking; simply add the eggs to the dry ingredients instead of adding a regular egg to your wet ingredients. Just be sure you're using a fully powdered, canned egg product without bacon or other add-ins if you decide to try this for yourself.