The Frosting Tip That Will Prevent Your Layer Cake From Oozing

While numerous professional and amateur cake artists have their own methods for creating an essential cake dam, the best approach is showcased in a YouTube video from baking brand Wilton. First, you'll want to apply a small amount of frosting to attach the base cake layer to a raised cake pad, securing it with a touch of icing between the cardboard and the bottom of your cake. Ideally, you should place this assembly on a turntable designed for frosting cakes. Holding a buttercream-filled piping bag, you can then exert pressure while simultaneously turning the turntable with your other hand. You want to start the piping about a ¼ inch from the cake's edge. "You want to avoid being too close," advises the chef. Maintain steady pressure and motion, allowing a consistent line of buttercream to spread evenly around the outer edge without interruption. This technique guarantees that your liquid filling remains contained.

When introducing your wet filling, the top tip from Wilton emphasizes ensuring that the filling is level with the height of the icing dam. This equal height ensures uniform layers and cohesion. To spread the filling, use an offset spatula and move side to side; avoid lifting rapidly, as this could cause the filling, frosting, or even cake crumbs to dislodge, compromising the evenness. Gently place the next cake layer on top and press down softly to unite the layers.