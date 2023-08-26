How To Properly Store Every Type Of Mochi

Mochi is a type of rice cake popular in Japan that has a rich history dating back centuries. It comes in a variety of different shapes and can be made in many different ways, depending on its region of origin. Mochi is typically made by steaming mochigome (glutinous rice) and then pounding it with a pestle and mortar.

The chewy texture of mochi made it popular as far back as the Nara Period (710-794) when aristocrats enjoyed it. Later, during the Heian Period (794-1185), it became popular seasonally when it was eaten to celebrate special occasions. Today, mochi still plays a huge part in Japan's seasonal festivals and celebrations, such as Girl's Day and New Year's.

It's estimated that one Japanese household — of two or more people — consumes an average of 43 pieces of mochi per year. That's a lot of mochi!

Because of its bouncy, chewy texture, mochi is quite delicate to store. Careful attention needs to be paid to storage techniques to ensure that mochi remains fresh and delicious. We'll look at various different types of mochi and the optimal way to store each type, so you can always enjoy your mochi at its best.