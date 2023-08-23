Here's How Long Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo Will Last In The Fridge
There's nothing quite like a bowl of warm, creamy fettuccine Alfredo — especially when it comes from Olive Garden. In fact, many people make it a point to order extra just so they can savor the leftovers the next day. But what if we told you that you can enjoy the creamy, cheesy goodness of this Italian classic for up to five days after you bring it home?
According to food safety guidelines from Healthline, you should consume cooked pasta dishes, like fettuccine Alfredo, within three to five days of refrigeration. However, the actual lifespan of your leftovers depends on how you store them, with some noting it's best to eat any type of cooked pasta, whether from Olive Garden or not, within two days of refrigerating.
Now, you might be thinking: "I've eaten refrigerated pasta before, and it was so dry and unappetizing." And yeah, that's sometimes an unfortunate reality of storing and reheating pasta dishes.
However, whether you're looking to stretch out your meal or just want to make sure your leftovers don't go to waste, we can show you the best practices for preserving the rich, creamy flavor you know and love. It's time to put those Tupperware containers that have been piling up in your cupboard to good use.
How to properly refrigerate Olive Garden fettuccine Alfredo
When refrigerating Olive Garden fettuccine Alfredo, there are a few crucial steps to keep in mind to ensure the pasta retains its delicious taste and quality. The first step is to let the pasta cool before storing it in the fridge. Ashley Schuering, a ServSafe-certified food safety expert, told Well+Good, "Food should be cooled to 70 degrees within two hours, then cooled to 41 degrees or lower within four hours to prevent bacterial growth.
However, the initial cool-down period has less to do with food safety and instead is more about ensuring condensation doesn't affect the consistency or quality of the fettuccine — an issue that is particularly pertinent when storing somewhat crispy ingredients, which might be the case if you ordered the dish with chicken.
When speaking with Well+Good, Schuering added that if you "cover [pasta] and put it in the fridge while it is still hot, the heat will cause condensation to occur on the lid of the container, which will then rain down on the crispy topping and leave it soggy in texture."
After letting the pasta cool, ensure you store it in an airtight container and not the takeout box you likely carried it out in. Make sure to write the date on the container so you know exactly when you stored it. After all, as you've just learned, fettuccine Alfredo only lasts in the fridge for about five days at most.
Tips for reheating Olive Garden fettuccine Alfredo
So, you've stored your beloved Olive Garden fettuccine Alfredo in the fridge, and you're within the recommended three to five-day freshness timeframe, but how do you bring it back to life?
If you're using the microwave, remove the pasta from the airtight container, place it in a microwave-safe bowl, and add a few splashes of water into the mix. Cover the bowl with a paper towel to avoid any saucy explosions, then microwave the pasta at 60-second intervals, stirring in between, until it's hot and ready to be devoured.
If you're worried about the pasta cooking evenly throughout, reheat your fettuccine Alfredo in the oven. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place your pasta in an oven-safe dish. Add a splash of milk, cream, or water to prevent dryness, and cover the dish with foil. Bake for about 10 minutes, stir the pasta, and then let it continue to bake for another five to 10 minutes or until it's heated to your desired temperature and texture.
Remember, it's essential to consume the pasta as soon as possible, preferably within five days of purchasing it. If it's been past the five-day mark, it may be time to head back to Olive Garden for a fresh batch of their delicious fettuccine Alfredo — they make their sauce fresh daily.