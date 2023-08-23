Here's How Long Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo Will Last In The Fridge

There's nothing quite like a bowl of warm, creamy fettuccine Alfredo — especially when it comes from Olive Garden. In fact, many people make it a point to order extra just so they can savor the leftovers the next day. But what if we told you that you can enjoy the creamy, cheesy goodness of this Italian classic for up to five days after you bring it home?

According to food safety guidelines from Healthline, you should consume cooked pasta dishes, like fettuccine Alfredo, within three to five days of refrigeration. However, the actual lifespan of your leftovers depends on how you store them, with some noting it's best to eat any type of cooked pasta, whether from Olive Garden or not, within two days of refrigerating.

Now, you might be thinking: "I've eaten refrigerated pasta before, and it was so dry and unappetizing." And yeah, that's sometimes an unfortunate reality of storing and reheating pasta dishes.

However, whether you're looking to stretch out your meal or just want to make sure your leftovers don't go to waste, we can show you the best practices for preserving the rich, creamy flavor you know and love. It's time to put those Tupperware containers that have been piling up in your cupboard to good use.