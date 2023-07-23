The Secret To The Fluffiest Waffles Is A Little Sour Cream

The best waffles are crisp on the outside but light and fluffy on the inside. The trick to achieving the perfect texture contrast is in the batter: a little sour cream and a little nap (for the batter, of course).

Because most modern waffle recipes are leavened with chemical leaveners — baking powder and/or baking soda — the batter needs a little extra oomph to get a really good rise. That oomph comes in the form of the acidity from the sour cream. The low pH of sour cream that gives it (and subsequently, your waffles) a pleasant tang also reacts with the bicarbonate in baking soda and baking powder to create carbon dioxide, providing the lift in the batter as it cooks.

By letting the batter rest for 20 to 30 minutes, you're allowing two processes to happen. The liquid in the batter hydrates the flour, creating more flavor and a more cohesive batter. It also allows the CO2 bubbles to permeate the batter. Let it rest for too long, though, and you risk losing all the gas and, therefore, the rise. If you're working with a single waffle iron, it's probably best to let the batter rest for 10 minutes before starting the first waffle, so the last waffle is done in or around the 30-minute window.