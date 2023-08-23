Why McDonald's McSoup Was Ultimately Discontinued

Given that McDonald's is the most well-known, in some ways quintessential, fast food restaurant, it makes sense that they would have tried out a wide variety of new items over the decades. Sure, McD's is primarily known as a wide purveyor of burgers and fries, even if those fries took an unexpectedly long time to be added to the menu. But by now it is difficult to imagine walking into your local location and not seeing items like the Filet o' Fish or Chicken McNuggets offered. Those too were, at one point, new and seemingly quirky additions to what was otherwise considered a reliable menu.

However, there are plenty of attempts at new items that have failed spectacularly, earning more derision than praise among diners. Those who remember offerings like the McHotDog, the McPizza, and the Hula Burger will know what we are talking about. As will those who remember the McSoup.

Yes, the McSoup. It is what it sounds like: soup from McDonald's, served in a cup. Offered in chicken noodle and broccoli and cheese, it seems to hold a special place on lists about discontinued McDonald's items, though not necessarily for the right reasons. "The McSoup was basically Campbell's chicken noodle soup poured into a McDonald's cup and renamed McSoup," recalled u/evie1432 at the r/soup subreddit. Not exactly high praise.