Chef Roberto Santibañez Reveals The Secret To A Truly Memorable Guacamole
Guacamole often steals the show at parties. This deep-green, creamy, tangy dip is a perfect companion for chips or even veggies. But while making guacamole is simple, it's equally easy to make mistakes. The worst-case scenario is an avocado that's as hard as a rock or discolored and dark. However, by mastering your avocado-picking technique, you can achieve perfectly textured guacamole with precisely the right seasoning — it's all about the combination of basic ingredients. Daily Meal had the opportunity to chat with Roberto Santibañez, the chef and owner of Fonda, a renowned Mexican restaurant with three locations in New York City, about his approach to crafting unforgettable guacamole.
Santibañez was born in Mexico City and is a recognized authority on Mexican cuisine and the author of "Truly Mexican: Essential Recipes and Techniques for Authentic Mexican Cooking." Therefore, he possesses a wealth of knowledge about perfecting guacamole. In "Truly Mexican," Santibañez presents various guacamole recipes, but for him, it all boils down to the fundamentals.
Besides choosing ripe avocados, the onions, green chilies, and cilantro all have vital supporting roles in achieving a rich flavor. "The secret to a superb classic guacamole, bursting with heat and flavor, lies in the preparation of these three core ingredients," Santibañez says.
How to craft the perfect guacamole
In its simplest form, guacamole involves combining chopped or mashed avocados with lime, onions, chiles, and cilantro. While the traditional approach involves scooping out the avocado, mashing it, and then adding the chopped aromatics, chef Roberto Santibañez suggests altering the sequence to enhance the flavors of the onion, chile, and cilantro.
"Rather than simply chopping, try mashing these ingredients into a vibrant green paste in a mortar before blending them with the avocado," he says. This technique yields an aromatic paste that intensifies the flavors. And don't forget the salt. "The coarse texture of the salt aids in creating the paste's consistency," he adds.
If you've ordered guacamole in a restaurant, you're likely familiar with the use of a mortar and pestle, often employed tableside for on-the-spot preparation. This tool is more than just a spectacle — it's functional. The coarse texture of the mortar, combined with the pestle, facilitates the release of juices from the ingredients into the final product. While a mortar and pestle aren't absolutely necessary, this paste would be challenging to create in a traditional, smooth-sided bowl.
Choosing the perfect avocado
Now that you've mastered the technique for crafting the best-tasting guacamole, your only challenge is finding the perfect avocado. Fortunately, chef Roberto Santibañez shared some insightful tips for choosing the finest avocados on the market in a video for Food52. Instead of blindly adding a green avocado to your basket, take a moment to observe and touch the avocado to ensure it exhibits the classic signs of ripeness.
Firstly, Santibañez recommends that the avocado should "feel heavy for its size." Next, make sure the avocado has some give but not too much. Gently press into the skin, making sure not to break it — it should be "soft and tender, yet not mushy."
Be cautious of avocados with broken stems, he warns, as this can introduce air into the flesh, causing issues. Avocados with dark streaks indicate that air has entered the flesh and should be avoided. Finally, Santibañez suggests inspecting the avocado for blemishes, cuts, or openings that could indicate internal damage.