Chef Roberto Santibañez Reveals The Secret To A Truly Memorable Guacamole

Guacamole often steals the show at parties. This deep-green, creamy, tangy dip is a perfect companion for chips or even veggies. But while making guacamole is simple, it's equally easy to make mistakes. The worst-case scenario is an avocado that's as hard as a rock or discolored and dark. However, by mastering your avocado-picking technique, you can achieve perfectly textured guacamole with precisely the right seasoning — it's all about the combination of basic ingredients. Daily Meal had the opportunity to chat with Roberto Santibañez, the chef and owner of Fonda, a renowned Mexican restaurant with three locations in New York City, about his approach to crafting unforgettable guacamole.

Santibañez was born in Mexico City and is a recognized authority on Mexican cuisine and the author of "Truly Mexican: Essential Recipes and Techniques for Authentic Mexican Cooking." Therefore, he possesses a wealth of knowledge about perfecting guacamole. In "Truly Mexican," Santibañez presents various guacamole recipes, but for him, it all boils down to the fundamentals.

Besides choosing ripe avocados, the onions, green chilies, and cilantro all have vital supporting roles in achieving a rich flavor. "The secret to a superb classic guacamole, bursting with heat and flavor, lies in the preparation of these three core ingredients," Santibañez says.